After China, Pakistan woos Maldives: Why Muizzu's meeting with Asim Munir could complicate India's security

Pakistan-China-Maldives nexus to dominate the Indian Ocean and create problems for India? How may it hit security interests in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region? Explained here.

Is Pakistan increasing its influence in the Indian Ocean to counter India's impact? Will it join hands with China to construct bases near the Maldives? How can the Pakistan-China-Maldives nexus upset Indian interests in the Indo-Pacific and disturb the defence dynamics? These issues came to the forefront after Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu visited Islamabad and held talks with Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday. The two officials also discussed how to strengthen defence cooperation and bilateral ties. Muizzu became the first President of the Maldives in 11 years to visit Pakistan.

India-Maldives Ties

Pakistan Army said in a statement on Thursday that the meeting was held over "matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation". Though the meeting may appear normal, it has a deep geopolitical message, especially for India. Muizzu stormed into power, riding on anti-India rhetoric as he raised the 'India Out' slogan in a country that was on an 'India First' policy. He made it a poll issue and vowed to send Indian military personnel back. These military personnel were deployed to operate Indian helicopters stationed there and help in humanitarian activities. When he became president, Muizzu not only sent the Indians back, but also moved closer to China. However, after some time, he tried to mend the ties, visited India, and pledged to improve bilateral ties. He also emphasised economic and defense ties.

The Maldives is especially significant for India due to its presence and the role it can play in the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean. It is an archipelago nation of about 1,200 islands, bounded by the Eight Degree Channel or the Maliku Kandu to the north, Diego Garcia to the south, and Sri Lanka to the east. With about 99% of its territory comprising water, the Maldives has to defend more than 900,000 square km of its Exclusive Economic Zone.

Pakistan-China-Maldives Nexus

After remaining heavily dependent on India for its security for decades, the Maldives wants to diversify its defence sources. As Muizzu tilted towards China, he opted out of the 6th National Security Advisor meeting of the India-led Colombo Security Conclave and chose to participate in the China-led IOR Forum instead, sending a strong and disturbing signal to New Delhi. He also went on an official visit to Turkey, followed by a visit to China. He became the first Maldivian president to ignore India for a maiden overseas visit.

Muizzu also increased his engagement with countries with minimal coordination or consultation with India. Much to India's chagrin, the US, Japan, Australia, Türkiye, and China have emerged as close associates and critical partners of the island nation. It has also increased its cooperation with Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Malaysia. Muizzu is working on forging close relations with the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

The entry of Pakistan has made the waters murkier. Situated in the Indian Ocean, and that too in the vicinity of Diego Garcia, where the US has its naval base, Beijing is tempted to show interest in this country. If Pakistan joins hands with China and the two countries work together to build a base near the Maldives, things may prove dangerous for India. Pakistan Army, which has formed the Muslim NATO with Turkey and Saudi Arabia, has set the alarm bells ringing for India.