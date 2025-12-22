FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused

Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here

Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’

Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti Marie's love for Indian culture: 'She wears ghaghra choli, calls herself...'

Who is Motaleb Sikder? Another student leader shot at in Bangladesh after Osman Hadi's killing; he played key role in...

Will Brendon McCullum be sacked after England's Ashes debacle? Here's what latest report claims

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused

Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major Samsung phone racket,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories

From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Pakistan and Bangladesh are working on a defence agreement, raising concerns in India amid Dhaka’s sharp foreign policy shift.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 08:48 PM IST

New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Muhammad Yunus with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called an incredible and dramatic development, Pakistan and Bangladesh are working on a mutual defence agreement. The two countries have set up a joint mechanism to reach to a common point of cooperation between their defence forces. It may strengthen the cooperation, military-to-military contacts, and strategic alliance between the Pakistan Army and the Bangladesh Army. The content of the defence agreement will be decided soon, but the deal will be signed after the general election in Bangladesh. The two countries are strengthening military cooperation at a time when India-Bangladesh relations have hit rock bottom. 

(Top officials of the Pakistan Army and the Bangladesh Army hold talks.)

Pakistan-Bangladesh Ties

Earlier this year, the senior military officials of the two countries visited each other and held open meetings and closed-door parleys for increased cooperation. After the senior personnel of the air force, navy, and army of the two countries held wide-ranging talks, many memoranda of understanding have been signed. After the ouster of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, there has been a paradigm shift in the domestic and foreign policies of Bangladesh. Dhaka is moving closer to Islamabad like never before. 

Pakistan-Bangladesh military cooperation

It may appear bizarre. Bangladesh fought a bloody war with Pakistan in 1971 to gain liberation. Reports suggest about 30 lakh Bangladeshi citizens were killed and more than three lakh women were raped by the occupying troops of Pakistan. Intellectuals, teachers, professors, journalists, and the common people were killed by the troops in one of the bloodiest and most heinous genocides in the history of mankind. India intervened and sent its army, which fought along with the Bangladesh freedom fighters called "muktir joddha." Pakistani General AAK Niyazi, along with more than 90,000 troops, surrendered to Lt. General Jagajit Singh Arora on December 16, 1971, and a new country was born. 

(Pakistan's General AAK Niazi signing instrument of surrender to Lt. General Jagjit Singh Arora of the Indian Army.)

Bangladesh Islamic forces

However, analysts are not shocked. They argue that those opposing the liberation of Bangladesh remained a dormant force. They were basically Islamists who went underground after the formation of the country. They were down, but never out. They kept on increasing their strength, consolidating their base and spreading throughout the country. The same forces staged a military coup and killed the founder of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, along with many members of his family, including his 12-year-old son Russel, in the wee hours of August 15, 1975. His daughter, Sheikh Hasina, survived, returned to the country, and united the democratic, secular, and nationalistic forces. 

The so-called July movement, or the student movement against the quota system, was led by these forces. They stormed the official residence of the prime minister and ransacked it on August 5, 2024, and looted whatever they could. Sheikh Hasina fled to India. They are ruling the country now. It is natural that they would join hands with Pakistan. 

India's security concerns

Analysts believe it may pose a serious threat to India's security as it will be surrounded on both the eastern and western sides by inimical forces. It is coming at a time when the anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh are so high that politicians are competing with each other in attacking New Delhi. They vow to "liberate" seven sisters and dismember India. Chief Advisor to the Bangladesh Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, is not an exception. He warned the seven sisters of their landlocked position and claimed that Dhaka is the "guardian of the sea" in the area. Defence experts view the proposed Pakistan-Bangladesh defence treaty in this context. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused
Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major Samsung phone racket,
Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'
Salman Khan flaunts ripped physique ahead of his 60th birthday
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’
Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of 2025
From The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi Crime to Black Warrant: Best web series of
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement