New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India

Pakistan and Bangladesh are working on a defence agreement, raising concerns in India amid Dhaka’s sharp foreign policy shift.

In what may be called an incredible and dramatic development, Pakistan and Bangladesh are working on a mutual defence agreement. The two countries have set up a joint mechanism to reach to a common point of cooperation between their defence forces. It may strengthen the cooperation, military-to-military contacts, and strategic alliance between the Pakistan Army and the Bangladesh Army. The content of the defence agreement will be decided soon, but the deal will be signed after the general election in Bangladesh. The two countries are strengthening military cooperation at a time when India-Bangladesh relations have hit rock bottom.

(Top officials of the Pakistan Army and the Bangladesh Army hold talks.)

Pakistan-Bangladesh Ties

Earlier this year, the senior military officials of the two countries visited each other and held open meetings and closed-door parleys for increased cooperation. After the senior personnel of the air force, navy, and army of the two countries held wide-ranging talks, many memoranda of understanding have been signed. After the ouster of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, there has been a paradigm shift in the domestic and foreign policies of Bangladesh. Dhaka is moving closer to Islamabad like never before.

Pakistan-Bangladesh military cooperation

It may appear bizarre. Bangladesh fought a bloody war with Pakistan in 1971 to gain liberation. Reports suggest about 30 lakh Bangladeshi citizens were killed and more than three lakh women were raped by the occupying troops of Pakistan. Intellectuals, teachers, professors, journalists, and the common people were killed by the troops in one of the bloodiest and most heinous genocides in the history of mankind. India intervened and sent its army, which fought along with the Bangladesh freedom fighters called "muktir joddha." Pakistani General AAK Niyazi, along with more than 90,000 troops, surrendered to Lt. General Jagajit Singh Arora on December 16, 1971, and a new country was born.

(Pakistan's General AAK Niazi signing instrument of surrender to Lt. General Jagjit Singh Arora of the Indian Army.)

Bangladesh Islamic forces

However, analysts are not shocked. They argue that those opposing the liberation of Bangladesh remained a dormant force. They were basically Islamists who went underground after the formation of the country. They were down, but never out. They kept on increasing their strength, consolidating their base and spreading throughout the country. The same forces staged a military coup and killed the founder of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, along with many members of his family, including his 12-year-old son Russel, in the wee hours of August 15, 1975. His daughter, Sheikh Hasina, survived, returned to the country, and united the democratic, secular, and nationalistic forces.

The so-called July movement, or the student movement against the quota system, was led by these forces. They stormed the official residence of the prime minister and ransacked it on August 5, 2024, and looted whatever they could. Sheikh Hasina fled to India. They are ruling the country now. It is natural that they would join hands with Pakistan.

India's security concerns

Analysts believe it may pose a serious threat to India's security as it will be surrounded on both the eastern and western sides by inimical forces. It is coming at a time when the anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh are so high that politicians are competing with each other in attacking New Delhi. They vow to "liberate" seven sisters and dismember India. Chief Advisor to the Bangladesh Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, is not an exception. He warned the seven sisters of their landlocked position and claimed that Dhaka is the "guardian of the sea" in the area. Defence experts view the proposed Pakistan-Bangladesh defence treaty in this context.