Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, Will he buy new weapons displayed at Victory Day Parade?

As the Pakistan Army dominates the entire establishment and deep state of the country, Asim Munir may play a vital role in selecting the arms and ammunition from China. His meeting with Xi Jinping also indicates his growing clout in the Pakistan establishment.
Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met Chinese President Xi Jinping a day before China's Victory Day Parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Jinping is also the Chairman of the Military Commission of China, holding complete control of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). China displayed its military prowess at the Victory Day Parade, where the latest weapon systems, including the nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, microwave weapons, and "robotic dogs," were taken out.
The meeting is considered crucial, as about 80 percent of Pakistan's weapons are Chinese-manufactured. The Pakistan Air Force reportedly used the Chinese-made air-to-air medium-range missile PL-15 and Chengdu J-10CE 'Vigorous Dragon,' a 4.5-generation multirole fighter jet, to attack the French-made Rafale of India. The iconic Tiananmen Square also witnessed six types of Chinese missiles, including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs): HQ-11, HQ-20, HQ-22A, HQ-9C, HQ-19, and HQ-29.
Analysts believe Pakistan may be interested in buying some of these missiles to have a multi-layered defence system against India. Similarly, Chinese artillery systems, high-energy laser weapons, and high-power microwave weapons may entice Pakistan.
Though the governments take a final decision on arms deals, the Pakistan Army dominates the entire establishment and the deep state of the country. Asim Munir may play a vital role in selecting the arms and ammunition from China. Asim Munir's meeting with Xi Jinping also indicates his growing clout in the Pakistani establishment. Earlier, he became the first Pakistan Army chief to be hosted by the US president when Donald Trump invited him for lunch in the White House. It was a rare gesture by a US leader and raised eyebrows in China, considering Pak-China relations.
While Mr. Xi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders who attended the SCO summit in Tianjin, Mr. Sharif was allocated the slot on Tuesday to meet the Chinese president in Beijing. Wide-ranging talks on bilateral and regional cooperation were held during the Munir-Jinping meeting. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also part of the team.
Q1: Why is the Jinping-Munir meeting important?
Ans: The iconic Tiananmen Square also witnessed six types of Chinese missiles, including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs): HQ-11, HQ-20, HQ-22A, HQ-9C, HQ-19, and HQ-29. Analysts believe Pakistan may be interested in buying some of these missiles to have a multi-layered defence system against India.
Q2: What did Xi Jinping say in his meeting with Asim Munir?
Ans: Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the two sides should accelerate building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era. He also said that it would set up a model for the broader neighbourhood.
Though the governments take a final decision on arms deals, the Pakistan Army dominates the entire establishment and the deep state of the country. Asim Munir may play a vital role in selecting the arms and ammunition from China. Asim Munir's meeting with Xi Jinping also indicates his growing clout in the Pakistani establishment.