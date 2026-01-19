Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir revives Islamic rhetoric, raises regional alarm, why is he recasting military identity?

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s renewed emphasis on Islam raises concerns over ideology, militarisation and regional security, particularly for India.

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has once again raised the issue of Islam, sending the signal of a communal mindset and ruffling the feathers in his country and abroad. Talking to The News International on the sidelines of "valima" (reception) of Nawaz Sharif's grandson Junaid Safdar, he claimed the time has come for Pakistan to achieve its purpose of existence. Pakistan was born after India was partitioned on religious lines on August 14, 1947, followed by a spate of bloody riots. Thousands were killed and millions were forced to leave their homes and hearths and cross the newly carved border.

Pakistan Army chief's Islamic rhetoric

It was a high-profile reception, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and many ministers and top-ranking military and civil officials. Asim Munir said that Pakistan had been bestowed with a historic opportunity by Almighty Allah to achieve the noble purpose for which it was created. He also claimed that the Islamic Republic is moving rapidly towards that destination. He said, "Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, and today it enjoys a special status and importance among Islamic countries." He also attributed this "progress to Allah's special blessings".

Earlier, on April 17, 2025, Asim Munir told expatriates in Islamabad that "we are different from Hindus" in every possible way. Raking up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, he called it Pakistan's "jugular vein" and vowed Pakistan would "never abandon Kashmiris in their heroic struggle against Indian occupation." Five days later, on April 22, Pakistan-based terrorists opened fire on innocent and unarmed civilians in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including a local pony wallah. What followed was Operation Sindoor.

(26 people were killed in the Pahalgam attack in April 2025.)

Asim Munir's earlier jihadi comments

Keeping this in mind, the moot question is: Why does he think that Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving its founding purpose? How has Asim Munir reshaped the country's armed forces since assuming office? And how does he define Pakistan's true raison d'etre?

His father, Syed Sarwar Munir Shah, was the principal of the FG Technical High School, Lalkurti, Rawalpindi, and the imam of a mosque, Masjid-al-Quraish, situated in a locality of Dheri Hassanabad. Asim received his early religious education at the Markazi Madrasah Dar-ul-Tajweed. Though he joined the Pakistan Army through the Officers Training School in Mangla in 1986, he has been called a "jihadi general." He has shown his Islamic mindset and jihadi mentality many times through his rhetoric and communal comments against Hindus, who constitute about 5% of Pakistan's population.

Is Asim Munir changing Pakistan Army's identity?

After his anti-Hindu rhetoric in April, Asim Munir was slammed by liberal and secular elements of his own country. Now he has once again raised the issue of Islam and Allah. He said that Pakistan's stature on the global stage and economic condition had improved significantly. He also expressed confidence that the country's relevance and importance would be even more widely recognised in the future.

(Asim Munir with Shehbaz Sharif and Donald Trump at the White House.)

How may it impact India?

Analysts believe Munir could have been referring to his meetings with US President Donald Trump at the White House and his interest in exploring crude oil and rare earth minerals in Pakistan. Trump also asked Pakistan to join the International Stabilisation Force for Gaza and the Board of Peace. However, observers also believe Washington is wooing Islamabad to use its military bases for its possible operations in Iran and Afghanistan.

Analysts believe that by invoking Islam, Asim Munir is trying to make the Pakistan Army a symbol of Islam in the Ummah, or the Islamic world, and seek their financial, strategic, and technological help. If it happens, it will not be good for India. Pakistan has already signed a defence cooperation treaty with Saudi Arabia, and it is working closely to have another treaty with Turkey. This may not only expand the anti-India axis, but it may also pose serious security and geopolitical challenges.