Asim Munir's 'Hindu-Jewish alliance' remark against India: Why is Pakistan Army chief raising Israel bogey?

Why has India-Israel partnership rattled Pakistan? Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's reported remarks to Iran and Saudi Arabia have also betrayed his communal bias. By claiming a Hindu-Jewish alliance, what does he want from Muslim nations? Explained here.

After being isolated, Pakistan is doing something unbelievable: playing the communal card against India in world diplomacy. Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has raised the false bogey of a Hindu-Jew alliance against Muslim countries. Pakistan-based news portal 24 Digital has exposed Munir and his nefarious designs. It has quoted Iran's national security chief Mohsen Rezaei saying that Asim Munir raised the issue of "the Israeli threat and the ties being formed between Hindus and Jews against Muslims and against Pakistan". In a meeting taking place on October 26, the two sides discussed the common concerns related to Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on Hindu-Jewish alliance

According to 24 Digital, Asim Munir held talks with Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Saudi Arabia Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Iran's Rezaei. The meeting took place days after Munir's earlier visit to Tehran. However, the Iranian representative did not give enough importance to the Pakistan Army chief, as was evident in the footage published by Al Arabiya on October 20; Rezaei appeared stiff and reserved while greeting Munir.

Senior Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi has accused Asim Munir of playing the communal card. He said this in a programme on his YouTube channel. He acknowledged that the Pakistan Army chief had warned Saudi Arabia of an alliance between Hindus and Jews. Munir also called it a "major threat" and a "geopolitical convergence against Muslims and Pakistan". However, days before the meeting of the representatives of the four countries, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval called Mohsen Rezaei. Confirming the talks, the Iranian Embassy said that the two officials discussed the latest regional and international developments.

This is not the first time that the madrasa-educated Hafiz-e-Quran Pakistan Army chief has played the communal card or invoked religious differences between Hindus and Muslims. Days before the Pahalgam attack, Munir talked about the differences between Hindus and Muslims and said that the two countries were two different groups and that they can not live together. Invoking the two-nation theory, he tried to provoke the Muslims, ignoring the fact that lakhs of Pakistani citizens follow this religion and claim to be true Pakistanis. Munir came under severe attack from his own countrymen who talked about Hindu-Muslim unity in Pakistan and heaped praise on Hindus for their contribution to the country.

India-Israel relations

Analysts believe that the Pakistan Army chief is upset and peeved at Israel because Tel Aviv backed India openly after the Pahalgam attack and called it a "terrorist attack", much to the chagrin of Islamabad. Pakistan's apprehension could be gauged by the fact that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a "hexagon of alliances" comprising India, Israel, Greece, Cyprus and other countries to counter what he called "radical Shia and Sunni axes".

Earlier, Asim Munir played an instrumental role in forging an Islam-based defence organisation of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. It is called Islamic NATO or Muslim NATO. Munir also invited all Muslim nations to join the bloc. Bangladesh is one of them. It is believed that by adding Dhaka to the defence bloc, Munir wants to surround India from all sides. Analysts point out that the Indian armed forces are completely secular, and Muslims officers have played important roles in the forces.