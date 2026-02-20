Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released a video claiming to show captured Pakistan Army soldiers. Islamabad has denied it. The controversy raises serious questions over Pakistan’s Balochistan conflict.

Is Pakistan Army losing its war in Balochistan? Has it become so shortsighted and upset under the pressure of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) that it has left its own men in a lurch? How and why has the Asim Munir-led force disowned its own troops to die in the hands of the insurgents instead of trying to rescue them, come what may? Way back in 1999, when the dead bodies of its soldiers were returned by the Indian Army during the Kargil War, the Pakistan Army refused to acknowledge them, and the last rites of those fallen soldiers were performed by the Indian troops. A similar situation has emerged now. The Pakistan Army has disowned its soldiers caught by the BLA fighters.

BLA captures Pakistan Army personnel

After the Pakistan Army declared that none of its soldiers had been captured, the BLA released a video purportedly showing at least eight Pakistani Army personnel in its custody. The insurgents took this action after a self-declared deadline for a proposed prisoner swap neared an end. The BLA's media wing, 'Hakkal,' has released the video that purportedly shows the detained servicemen displaying their supposed official service identification cards and national identity documents to the camera. They can be seen appealing to the authorities in Islamabad to rescue them. However, the Pakistan Army refused to even acknowledge them, asserting that its troops had not been captured.

(Devastation caused by the BLA)

It is really pathetic by any standard that a man in a Pakistan Army uniform is heard speaking to the camera, with an ID card in his hand. He says, "How can the army say that we are not their personnel? Whose card is this?" In what may be called an utterly insensitive and heart-wrenching situation for the Pakistan Army, he says, "Look at my identity card; Pakistan has issued this to me...I request, for God's sake, my father is disabled, and I am the eldest at home. Do not commit this injustice by saying that we're not your personnel." The hapless person questions, "Why did you recruit me if you're going to say that we're not your personnel? Why are you saying the video is fake?"

Balochistan Liberation Army video

The entire controversy began after the BLA issued a seven-day deadline to the Pakistani government for a swap of prisoners. It also warned that the detainees could be executed if negotiations did not take place within that period. The deadline reportedly expires on February 22. The BLA also claimed that the detainees were the soldiers captured during what the second phase of "Operation Herof." The Baloch insurgents also claimed to have released a few detainees because they were identified as ethnic Baloch and linked to the local police. The BLA said in a statement that the remaining detainees were members of regular units of the Pakistani army.

However, the Pakistani army officials have rejected the BLA claims and said repeatedly that none of its personnel were missing or in the rebels' custody. It outrightly dismissed prisoner exchange.

Is Pakistan losing war in Balochistan?

The gravity of the situation can be gauged by what Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said earlier. He admitted in the National Assembly that the Pakistan Army was handicapped in Balochistan while fighting the rebels. Khwaja Asif admitted in the parliament that the Pakistani security forces struggled against the insurgents due to the sheer size of Balochistan province and the advanced technology used by them. He said, "They had a rifle worth Rs 2 million-- we don't have that rifle. They also had thermal weapon sights worth $4,000-$5,000. The total military gear that they own is close to $20,000. Where is it coming from? Who is paying for it?" He also claimed that the Baloch militants were equipped with US-made rifles and night vision devices.