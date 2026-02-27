Pakistan-Afghanistan war: What is Durand Line, imaginary line that has become the theatre of war?

The line that was drawn to limit the influence of the Russian Empire in 1839, caused frequent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Know in details, what went wrong.

An imaginary line has become the latest bone of contention between Pakistan and Afghanistan, who never miss an opportunity to reject it and claim sovereignty across it. The recent round of troubles along the Durand Line, which divides Pakistan and Afghanistan, began on October 9, 2025, when the Pakistan Air Force targeted the so-called TTP hideouts in the southeastern province of Paktika. The troops of the two neighbouring countries fired at each other at many places along the 2,600 km-long international border of the Durand Line. Pakistan's state-run radio confirmed that fighting had taken place at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Bahram Chah in Balochistan. More than 200 Afghan soldiers and more than 100 militants were killed in the attack.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Dispute

The Pakistan-Afghanistan enmity has its roots in a single-page statement issued on November 12, 1893. It showed seven short articles, including a commitment not to exercise interference beyond the Durand Line. The two sides agreed to hold a joint British-Afghan demarcation survey, which began in 1894 and covered about 800 miles, or 1,300 km, of the border between the two sides. The main purpose of the agreement was to curb the growing influence of the Russian Empire. The British Empire wanted to limit the tsarist regime to its backyard and establish Afghanistan as a buffer zone between the two superpowers of the time. The British agreed to leave Asmar and the valley up to Chanak to Afghanistan, and Kabul gave up claims to Waziristan and Chageh.

(Sir Henry Mortimer Durand.)

The Durand Line was slightly changed and ratified by the Anglo-Afghan Treaty in 1919. There was no big problem along the line, which was inherited by Pakistan after India was partitioned in 1947. It cuts through Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Balochistan, and the Pakistan-occupied region of Gilgit-Baltistan. The Durand Line demarcates the northern and western parts of Pakistan from the northeastern and southern provinces of Afghanistan.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Ties

The problem started after the creation of Pakistan when the Pashtun nationalists in Afghanistan rejected the line. Former Prime Minister and President of Afghanistan, Daoud Khan, rejected the Durand Line outright and refused to accept the border between the two countries. The then Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in August 1976, offered to pardon the leaders of the National Awami Party, including Daoud Khan, if they announced that Afghanistan has no territorial claims on Pakistan and recognise the Durand Line. After two rounds of talks, Daoud Khan agreed and publicly announced his willingness to accept the Durand Line. However, Bhutto was overthrown in a military coup by Zia-ur-Rehman the next year. After Daoud Khan was overthrown in 1978, the next government rejected the Durand Line.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes

One of the main reasons behind the conflict is that there has never been a formal agreement or ratification between Islamabad and Kabul. Pakistan claims that under the international convention of "uti possidetis juris", which says that bilateral agreements are "passed down" to successor states, it needs no formal agreement. The Vienna Convention also upholds the principle of "uti possidetis juris." The controversy became much more complicated after former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in March, 2017 that Afghanistan will "never recognise" the Durand Line as the border between the two countries.

In the latest round of hostilities between the two countries, Islamabad launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq', killing more than 130 people, including women and children. Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaza Asif declared the beginning of "open war". Confirming the war and the casualties, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the Pakistani Air Force bombed parts of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.