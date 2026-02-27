Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? How Islamabad's sinister plan backfired

Is Pakistan being chased by Frankenstein of its own making? Why its it fighting a war with Taliban, it has funded and equipped for decades?



Weeks after Pakistan Army and Taliban troops fought along the Durand Line, Islamabad launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq', killing more than 130 people, including women and children. Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaza Asif declared the beginning of "open war". Confirming the war and the casualties, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the Pakistani Air Force bombed parts of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. The hostilities between the two countries also became evident with Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claiming that at least 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and more than 200 others were injured.

Pakistan-Afghanistan War during Ramadan

Keeping in mind the holy month of Ramadan, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi offered the warring nations assistance in facilitating dialogue and strengthening cooperation. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote in a post that Afghanistan and Pakistan should resolve their differences in the blessed month of Ramadan, which is for self-restraint and strengthening solidarity in the world of Islam. However, given Islamabad's hard stance, it is unlikely to make an impact. It can be understood by the interior minister's jibe at Afghanistan when he said, "Terrorist attacks in Pakistan have increased after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more so in the last 12-18 months..."

در ماه مبارک رمضان، ماه خویشتنداری و تقویت همبستگی در جهان اسلام، شایسته است افغانستان و پاکستان اختلافات موجود را در چارچوب حسن همجواری و از مسیر گفت‌وگو مدیریت و حل‌وفصل کنند.

جمهوری اسلامی ایران آماده هرگونه مساعدت در تسهیل گفت‌وگو و تقویت تفاهم و همکاری میان دو کشور، است. pic.twitter.com/5CI7M456aJ — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 27, 2026

The moot question is why are the two Muslim neighbouring countries, with a common cultural, religious and ethnic background, fighting an internecine war? The Taliban were raised, developed, protected, funded, armed and equipped by Pakistan, which called them strategic assets as late as 2022. So what pushed them on a warpath with a sign of return?

What is Operation Ghazab lil-Haq?

The analysts believe Operation Ghazab lil-Haq drops a hint. Pakistan bombed what it called the terror hideouts along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It targeted locations in Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur sectors. This area is largely under the control of the militant organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This outfit has close ties with the Taliban, from which it draws inspiration and takes lessons. The TTP wants to capture Pakistan and set up true Islamic rule there. Pakistan has accused the Taliban of supporting the militant group. Kabul has denied it several times.

VIDEO | Islamabad, Pakistan: In its weekly briefing, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, "... Terrorist attacks in Pakistan have increased after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more so in last 12-18 months..."



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/CtLg9tEOa1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2026

When Pakistan targeted the alleged TTP hideouts last month, it made the same claim. However, the situation got more complicated after the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Kabul. It added truth and depth to the Pakistani accusation of harbouring terrorists and not doing enough to stop them.

Why are TTP, ISKP against Pakistan?

The analysts believe that the root cause of the conflict lies in the policies of Pakistan. It was Islamabad that protected and gave shelter to Taliban fighters. After they captured the power in Afghanistan, the equation changed. Most of the Taliban fighters have joined the army, police, security forces, government agencies, or mainstream politics. There are no more fighters. However, the space they vacated was captured by the ISKP, TTP, and other outfits. Their fighters are equipped with the most lethal weapons and are committed to their cause. They can kill and get killed for their cause. They can attack Pakistani security targets and their personnel. This is the main problem for Pakistan.

(Taliban fighter in Afghanistan.)

Sometimes, it appears that Pakistan is losing a war in Afghanistan of its own making. Though Pakistan has inflicted severe blows to the TTP and the ISKP time and again, it has failed to stop more attacks from these terrorist groups. Each time the PAF bombs hideouts of these groups, civilians are killed, and anger and frustration against Islamabad escalate to a new height, providing enough fodder to these groups. They go to the masses, justifying their fight, alluring