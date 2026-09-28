Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan on brink again? Mutual accusations of terrorism explode amid charges over TTP, ISKP, air strikes

The tensions, simmering over a long period of time, escalated once again after Afghanistan claimed to kill 28 Pakistani fighters and injure 32 others in its Nuristan province. Why is the violence increasing between the two neighbours? Explained here.

Why are the skirmishes between Pakistan and Afghanistan increasing? Why have the two neighbouring nations that share religion, ethnicities, language and culture become sworn enemies with no return? Pakistan was created based on religion, and it still claims that it is different from India because of its religion. Then why is it not trying to remain peaceful with Afghanistan, which practices Sunni Islam like Islamabad?

Afghanistan-Pakistan clash

These thorny questions surfaced once again after Kabul claimed to have killed 28 Pakistani fighters and injured 32 others on Sunday. It said the fight erupted in Nuristan province after an armed group crossed into Afghanistan from Pakistan. Afghanistan has alleged that the group of fighters included members of the Islamic State and had backing of the Pakistan Army and its establishment. Kabul also claimed that many of the fighters were former members of the earlier government.

Pakistan has dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that its military or intelligence agency has nothing to do with the IS or the intruders. Information Ministry called the allegations “frivolous, baseless and devoid of any truth”. He also said that Pakistani security forces or intelligence agencies were not involved in the Nuristan clash.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Ties

However, analysts believe that it is not a simple matter of some people crossing the border and intruding into Afghanistan knowingly or unknowingly. It has accused Kabul of interfering in the internal matters of Pakistan and deliberately allowing anti-Pakistan groups to operate from Afghan territory. On the other hand, Kabul has accused Pakistan of being involved in cross-border terrorism and sending its troops and fighters to destabilise the country. It has also accused Islamabad of carrying out air raids inside Afghanistan and violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The accusation of allowing Islamic State fighters to intrude into Pakistan and creating mayhem many times is not just a law and order claim. It has wider ramifications, with the fact that the IS wants to regroup and make its presence felt not only in Pakistan, but also in the neighbouring country of India. The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) has many times issued statements and videos targeting Afghanistan and India. It has also been accused of carrying out terrorist attacks in Afghanistan as well as the Shiite-majority areas in Pakistan.

Allegations over Islamic State, ISKP, TTP

The ties between the two countries began to sour after Islamabad accused Kabul of providing a haven to militant groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Kabul has rejected the allegations time and again. The situation worsened further after Pakistan tried to paint the Afghan government of the Taliban as illegal. Accusing the Afghan Taliban of repressing the Afghan people, Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, said, "They try to subdue women, minorities, and children, and they have usurped the basic rights of the citizens of Afghanistan. Hence I will term it an illegitimate regime."

Earlier in February this year, the two neighbouring countries reached to a state of war-like situation when they hit the military and civilian targets of each other, killing scores of people on both sides of the Durand Line. The situation became so tense that Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan’s "cup of patience had overflowed” after a spate of recent terror attacks on Pakistani soil. The situation was brought under control after several rounds of talks.

The two neighbouring countries are fighting and accusing each other of violence once again. What happens next is to be seen.