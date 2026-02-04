Outgunned in Balochistan? Why is Pakistan Army losing ground to BLA militants

Is the Balochistan Liberation Army better equipped than the Pakistan Army? Why Pakistan’s military is struggling in Balochistan, explained.

Is the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) better equipped than the Pakistan Army? Do the militants have more sophisticated, advanced and lethal weapons than the soldiers? Is this the reason the army is losing a war in the restive province of Balochistan? These questions were raised after the BLA claimed to have killed about 280 Pakistani troops in the pitched battles they fought with the army in the restive province. Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif shocked the members when he admitted in the National Assembly that the Pakistan Army was handicapped in Balochistan while fighting the rebels.

Is Balochistan Liberation Army better equipped?

Khwaja Asif admitted in the parliament that the Pakistani security forces struggled against the insurgents due to the sheer size of Balochistan province and the advanced technology used by them. He said, "They had a rifle worth Rs 2 million-- we don't have that rifle. They also had thermal weapon sights worth $4,000-$5,000. The total military gear that they own is close to $20,000. Where is it coming from? Who is paying for it?" He also claimed that the Baloch militants were equipped with US-made rifles and night vision devices.

(BLA insurgents target security establishment and personnel.)

The Pakistan Defence Minister said that the BLA was mainly targeting the Punjabis. Though he warned that Pakistan would unleash brutal force and the full might of the state against the BLA, his helplessness was evident when he admitted that the Pakistani troops were handicapped. He said, "Balochistan constitutes over 40 percent of Pakistan geographically...To control it is much more difficult than a populated city, and it needs the deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area."

Balochistan insurgency

Earlier on July 11, 2025, the BLA insurgents offloaded nine passengers from buses and shot them down in Punjab. The armed militants stopped two Punjab-bound buses, checked the ID cards of travelers, asked them to get down and sprayed bullets at them. Confirming the tragic incident, Assistant Commissioner Naveed Alam of Zhob told reporters that it occurred on Thursday night on the national highway in the Sur-Dakai area of Zhob district.

However, this was not the first time that the BLA insurgents had killed Punjabi civilians. It also shows that the BLA is expanding its area of operations, making inroads into other provinces and carrying out attacks at will. According to news agency PTI, the insurgents also carried out attacks at three different places in Quetta, Loralai, and Mastung. Confirming these attacks, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind claimed that the security forces had repulsed these attacks. Local media reports suggest that the Baloch insurgents struck at several places in the province during the night and engaged security forces. They attacked check posts, government installations, police stations, banks, and communication towers.

Where is Balochistan?

Situated in the southwestern region of Pakistan, Balochistan is the largest province of the South Asian country by land area. Bordered by the Pakistani provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the north-east, Punjab to the east, and Sindh to the south-east, it shares international borders with Iran to the west and Afghanistan to the north. The rugged mountainous area is also bound by the Arabian Sea to the south, with a large deep-sea port, the Port of Gwadar.

BLA attacks the Pakistan Army

The war in Balochistan has undergone significant changes. It is no longer a "fire and run" type of attack or lone wolf attack. These are also not coordinated but localized terrorist attacks. These attacks are carried out by BLA, which has developed a well-oiled war machinery with hundreds of fighters and enough arms and ammunition to target the army installations and fight pitched battles with armed soldiers simultaneously at different places. The militant outfit has also spread its wings beyond Balochistan and has made its presence felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Sindh. It is emerging as a parallel army challenging the Pakistan Army.