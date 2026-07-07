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Monsoon Mayhem In Mumbai: What is Orange Alert? Decoding IMD's colour-coded weather warning system

The colour-coded warning system of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is explained here. What are the red alert, orange alert, yellow alert and red alert? Know in detail.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 02:34 PM IST

Monsoon Mayhem In Mumbai: What is Orange Alert? Decoding IMD's colour-coded weather warning system
Monsoon Rains In Mumbai. (File Image.)
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After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai and the adjoining areas, people became interested in knowing what an orange alert is and what it means. Secondly, how and why the IMD issues colour-coded alerts. To begin with, the orange alert is the second-highest alert issued by the IMD. It is issued when hazardous weather is expected, and the Union and the state governments are expected to take precautionary measures and steps to mitigate the suffering of the people. The IMD has developed a system of colour-coded warning system, consisting of four colours, each with a different meaning, these are green, yellow, orange and red. 

Colour-Coded Alerts

From the Alpine to the desert, from arid to heavy downpour, from high temperatures to sub-zero temperatures, India has a large variety of weather conditions. Some of its extreme weather conditions include cyclones, thunderstorms and lightning, heavy downpour and flash floods, heat waves and cold waves, heavy snowfall, strong winds and dust storms and dense fogs. The colour codes have been designed keeping in mind these various weather conditions and the possible threats. The colours represent the risk levels and the recommended responses. They also represent the likely consequences of these conditions on the people, agriculture, infrastructure, transport and utility services. 

Green Alert

The "green alert" carries the least risk and has the minimum impact. It warns of the following things:

  • Clear weather
  • Light rain
  • Calm winds
  • Normal temperatures

The "green alert" means the following points:

  1. The IMD means that the weather conditions are safe.
  2. It indicates no significant adverse weather.
  3. It means normal life can continue without restrictions.

Yellow Alert

The IMD issues a "yellow alert" to make the people aware of certain things. It warns of 

  • Thunderstorms
  • Lightning
  • Heavy rain
  • Gusty winds
  • Moderate heat wave
  • Dense fog

It may have the following impacts:

  1. Delay in outdoor activities
  2. Local waterlogging
  3. Reduced visibility
  4. Minor traffic disruptions

The yellow alert means:

  • By issuing the yellow alert, the IMD means that the weather may become dangerous if conditions further worsen.
  • It indicates that potentially adverse weather is likely.
  • It also warns people to stay informed and monitor official forecasts.

Orange Alert

The IMD issues an orange alert when it wants to ask the people to be prepared to face the impending bad weather conditions. This is the second-highest alert. An orange alert may trigger:

  • Cyclone
  • Strong winds
  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall
  • Severe thunderstorms
  • Dense to very dense fog
  • Heat waves
  • Heavy snowfall

It may have the following impact: 

  1. Flooding in the urban areas
  2. Landslides in hilly areas
  3. Traffic jams
  4. Tree uprooting
  5. Flight and train delays
  6. Damage to weak structures
  7. Power outages
  8. River levels rising

The IMD issues an orange alert when it wants to warn of the following things:

  • There is a high probability of disruption in the normal day-to-day life
  • Dangerous weather is expected.
  • It wants the authorities to prepare emergency response systems.


Red Alert

The red alert is the highest alert, issued by the IMD. It is issued to warn against the following conditions:

  • Severe cyclones
  • Extremely heavy rainfall
  • Major floods
  • Extremely dense fog affecting transport
  • Blizzard conditions
  • Extremely severe heat waves

The red alert is issued to warn against

  1. A significant threat to life and property.
  2. Imminent extremely severe weather conditions. 
  3. It wants to warn the authorities that immediate action should be taken.
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