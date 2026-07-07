Monsoon Mayhem In Mumbai: What is Orange Alert? Decoding IMD's colour-coded weather warning system

EXPLAINER
The colour-coded warning system of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is explained here. What are the red alert, orange alert, yellow alert and red alert? Know in detail.
After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai and the adjoining areas, people became interested in knowing what an orange alert is and what it means. Secondly, how and why the IMD issues colour-coded alerts. To begin with, the orange alert is the second-highest alert issued by the IMD. It is issued when hazardous weather is expected, and the Union and the state governments are expected to take precautionary measures and steps to mitigate the suffering of the people. The IMD has developed a system of colour-coded warning system, consisting of four colours, each with a different meaning, these are green, yellow, orange and red.
From the Alpine to the desert, from arid to heavy downpour, from high temperatures to sub-zero temperatures, India has a large variety of weather conditions. Some of its extreme weather conditions include cyclones, thunderstorms and lightning, heavy downpour and flash floods, heat waves and cold waves, heavy snowfall, strong winds and dust storms and dense fogs. The colour codes have been designed keeping in mind these various weather conditions and the possible threats. The colours represent the risk levels and the recommended responses. They also represent the likely consequences of these conditions on the people, agriculture, infrastructure, transport and utility services.
The "green alert" carries the least risk and has the minimum impact. It warns of the following things:
The "green alert" means the following points:
The IMD issues a "yellow alert" to make the people aware of certain things. It warns of
It may have the following impacts:
The yellow alert means:
The IMD issues an orange alert when it wants to ask the people to be prepared to face the impending bad weather conditions. This is the second-highest alert. An orange alert may trigger:
It may have the following impact:
The IMD issues an orange alert when it wants to warn of the following things:
The red alert is the highest alert, issued by the IMD. It is issued to warn against the following conditions:
The red alert is issued to warn against