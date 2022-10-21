Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden snowman in THIS picture?

Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find a snowman.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Optical illusions are sweeping the internet like wildfire, and netizens can't get enough of them. Some of the brainteasers are so intriguing that they quickly go viral and keep resurfacing to pique the interest of user. Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find a snowman. Case in point, an optical illusion challenging the player to find a snowman in the image mentioned below. 

Jagranjosh

Yes, we know the snowman is perfectly hidden somewhere in the image and the internet is going berserk. Wait hold on and try again! Have you spotted it? The picture has baffled players and some people even thought that it was a prank.

Okay here's the answer:

Jagranjosh

 

