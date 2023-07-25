Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

The sex scene between the lead actors of Oppenheimer has sparked a row as the Hindu community is outraged by the mention of verses from the Bhagavad Gita during the scene.

Christopher Nolan’s latest movie Oppenheimer has been one of the most anticipated movies in the entire world, but one scene featuring the lead actors Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh has sparked a massive wave of outrage in the Hindu community.

An intimate scene between Murphy and Pugh has stoked a massive controversy in India, with the Hindu community slamming the censor board for not cutting the scene out of Oppenheimer, and calling for the boycott of the film in India.

The sexual encounter between Murphy and Pugh’s characters Robert Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock featured the Bhagavad Gita, where the characters were reciting verses from the sacred Hindu text while indulging in intimate activities.

When was Bhagavad Gita used in Oppenheimer?

Bhagavad Gita was actually used twice in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The first mention was during a sex scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, while the second time was during the explosion of the atomic bomb, when Oppenheimer utters the quote from the Gita, “Now I am become Death, the Destroyers of World.”

While the real-life Oppenheimer had a strong connection with the Bhagavad Gita, this scene has stroked a massive controversy in the Hindu community. Due to the connection of the Gita with the sex scene, the Hindu community is now urging for a boycott of the Nolan film.

Many netizens took to social media to slam the Censor Board of India as well as the government for allowing the scene to be shown in Indian theatres. Union Minister of Information and Technology Anurag Thakur has also publicly slammed the film for showing the sacred Hindu text in a sexual scene in Oppenheimer.

In reality, J Robert Oppenheimer often said that he was inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, and revealed that he had studied Sanskrit and was fluent in the language. Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the atomic bomb, also shared a strong connection with India and had met with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru several times.

