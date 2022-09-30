Headlines

Explainer

Opium policy 2022-23 explained: Farmers can now grow opium on two plots of land

The new opium policy will help many of the local farmers.

Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

The new opium policy for 2022–2023 was declared by the central government. This time, the lease for 10-10 saws will be distributed evenly to all farmers. In addition, farmers would receive leases under the CPS method up until 1998–1999. The area in area will grow as a result. There will also be more farmers as a result of this. All farmers who have produced an average yield of 4.2 kg per hectare following the opium policy will be qualified to use the lacing method. Additionally, growers who used the CPS method in 2021–2022 and produced an average yield of up to 3.0 kg of morphine per hectare are also eligible.

Additionally are eligible farmers whose opium licences were deemed inadequate between the years 1999–2000 and 2021–2022, Farmers who deposited such opium or morphine for 4 years between 1998–1999 and 2020–21, with a total M.Q.Y. of 100 per cent or higher. Farmers who had donated morphine content greater than 6 per cent. In addition, farmers exempt from NDPS fees will also qualify under the new policy.

In addition to this, the farmer will be permitted to grow opium on two plots of his land as well as on the leased ground. In addition, farmers who reside in another village but hold an opium licence for that village will be permitted to collect opium in that village. In addition to this, farmers who ploughed their whole standing crop in 2021–2022 will also be permitted to grow opium. In addition, farmers who qualified for opium licences in 2021–2022 but were unable to obtain them for one reason or another will also be allowed to plant opium.

A policy in favour of farmers has been revealed, according to MP Sudhir Gupta and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. The new opium policy will help many of the local farmers.

Other communities may also be able to cultivate if there is a water problem faced:

It has also been urged to the Union Finance Minister that due to water scarcity, licenced farmers should be allowed to cultivate crops in other areas. In 1998–1999, farmers received new licences; but, because of a lack of water, many of them were unable to sow. As a result, there has been pressure for these farmers' licences to be renewed.

Section 29 will be removed:

At the police level, there have been numerous instances of Section 8/29 of the NDPS Act being used improperly. The administration has been advised to keep Doda Chura out of this section while also removing this section. Although opium is currently grown on 5400 hectares of land, there has been a demand to expand this area. Along with Chittorgarh MP Dushyant Singh, Jhalawar-Baran MP Sudhir Gupta, Mandsaur-Neemuch MP Ritvik Ranjan Pandey, Shahjahanpur MP Arun Sagar, Narcotics Commissioner Rajesh Fatesingh Dhabre, Mr Narcotics Control Director Dinesh Boudh, Additional Secretary, Revenue Department of Finance Ministry, Vivek Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ritvik Ranjan Pandey

