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Zardari’s explosive claim: Pakistani drones hovered near PM Modi’s residence during Operation Sindoor

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's claim that drones hovered near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence during Operation Sindoor has sparked a new debate. Why is it important in India-Pakistan information warfare?

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : May 29, 2026, 07:34 PM IST

Zardari’s explosive claim: Pakistani drones hovered near PM Modi’s residence during Operation Sindoor
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, with PM Shehbaz Sharif and others.
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In a bizarre and flamboyant claim, President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that Pakistani drones came close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and kept on loitering over it for a long time during Operation Sindoor. Addressing a rally at Moro in the province of Sindh, Zardari said that he was safe in his house during the operation while the Pakistan Air Force's drones breached the defence lines of India and reached to its prime minister's residence. He also claimed that eight Indian Air Force planes were shot down by Pakistan Air Force and made India realise its military strength and air superiority. 

Asif Ali Zardari's claim on Pakistani drones reaching PM Modi's residence

After Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked a meadow at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025 and killed 25 tourists and one ponywallah, India carried out air raids targeting the hideouts of terrorists in Pakistan. The multi-dimensional military operation effectively neutralised terrorist threats, deterred Pakistani aggression, and enforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and five of them in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed. Besides, Pakistan air bases in Noor Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Chunian, Sargodha, Pasrur, Bhola, Skardu and Jacobabad were attacked and partially damaged. 

Pakistan claimed to have shot down six Indian planes, including fighter jets. Now, Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that eight Indian planes were downed and their drones reached to the residence of the Indian prime minister. 

Pakistan Army, deep state exposed?

Addressing the people at the residence of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Zardari recalled the "martyrdom" of former Pakistan Prime Ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. This exposes his hypocrisy. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged during the regime of Zia-ul-Haq after a controversial, doubtful and unfair trial. Benazir Bhutto was killed at a public rally under mysterious circumstances. It was alleged that the Pakistan Army was behind the assassination. 

(Operation Sindoor)

Zardari also said that Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto also embraced martyrdom for the sake of Pakistan. Once again, he indirectly exposed the military and the deep state of Pakistan. Shahnawaz Bhutto was killed in Nice, France, on July 18, 1985, under highly suspicious circumstances. The Bhutto family strongly alleged that he was assassinated by poisoning. Mir Murtaza Bhutto was killed near his home in Karachi on September 20, 1996. An outspoken critic of his sister Benazir, Murtaza was the leader of his own faction of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP–Shaheed Bhutto). He, along with six of his party members were shot dead in what police described as a targeted "encounter".

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