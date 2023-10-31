Explained: Real reason behind onion price hike ahead of Diwali

Headlines

IMD predicts warmer November in most parts of India amid intensifying El Nino conditions

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai update sparks concern ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Check out great offers on helmets

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on study table

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Top deals on cookwares, get up to 73% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai update sparks concern ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Check out great offers on helmets

8 superfoods to turn white hair into black naturally

Popular actors who ran away from home for films

9 most shocking horror films banned for being too disturbing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Aspirants creators say emotional messages from real IAS, IPS officers overwhelmed them: 'We touched the right chord'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: Real reason behind onion price hike ahead of Diwali

The onion prices have skyrocketed in the past few days. Know here the real reason behind this rapid rise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The country witnesses huge fluctuations in the prices of onions every year. When in the initial months of the year, the farmers were devastated by the sudden and steep drop in the prices of onions, no the prices of the same skyrocketed leaving the common man in dilemma. 

From Rs 5-10 per kg six months ago, the onion prices stand at Rs 70, 80, 90 and even Rs 100 per kg. Experts are assuming that the prices can go as high as Rs 150 kg also. 

This sudden dip and rise in onion prices trigger curiosity about the reason behind this fluctuation. There are two possible explanations that come out, one is the rise in demand and shortage of supply and the second reason is that onion prices have increased two to three times in the last few days. 

Market experts are assuming that the onion prices will hit Rs 150 per kg in November. 

While the first possible explanation behind this is a gap in demand and supply, but, it is interesting to know that onions are harvested in India twice a year. Onion is harvested once in the Rabi season (November/December) and again in the Kharif season (June/July and September/October).  This means that onions are grown in the country throughout the year, making India the second-largest producer of Onions.

You may be wondering why, even after being grown throughout the year onion prices shoot up every year.

Well, one of the primary reasons behind the price fluctuation is that the farmers who grow onions sell them to the international market to earn more money triggering a shortage of supply in the country, as per DNA TV Show.

Read: Explained: Why SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case

To limit the sale of onions in the international market, the government has introduced a 40 per cent Export Tax. Whereas, there where no Export Tax on onions earlier.  The centre has fixed the Minimum Export Price (MEP) for onion export at Rs 66,730 per tonne.

Meaning, no onion trader can export onions at a price lower than this till 31st December. The government is also selling 2.5 lakh tonnes of onion kept in the buffer stock of Nafed in the local market at the rate of Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan penalized with 20 percent match fee deduction, here's why

Kerala serial blast: Learnt bomb-making from internet, spent only Rs 3000, claims prime suspect

Andhra train accident: Death toll rises to 13, rescue operations underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE