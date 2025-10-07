October 7 attack: How 7,000 Hamas militants breached Israel, killed 1,195 people, raped women, took hostages

On October 7, 2023, 7,000 Hamas militants stormed Israel, killing 1,195 people in a surprise attack that exposed massive IDF and intelligence failures.

t was 6.30 AM on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. A lazy day and so most of the people in the kibbutz and others in their homes were still in their beds. Their slumber was broken by the sound of multiple explosions and firing. Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched the October 7, 2023, attack with a barrage of at least 4,300 missiles, paragliders entering Israel and thousands of fighters on board hundreds of motorcycles and cars entering Israel from south Gaza.

7,000 Hamas militants participated in attacks

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), 6,000 Hamas militants from Gaza breached the border at 119 locations into Israel. They included 3,800 terrorists from the elite Nukhba forces and 2,200 civilians and other militants. Besides, about 1,000 Hamas militants fired rockets from the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of participants on Hamas's side to 7,000.

A total of 1,195 people were killed in the attack. They included 736 Israeli civilians, including 38 children, 79 foreigners and 379 members of the security forces. It also included 364 civilians attending the Nova music festival. A total of 251 Israelis, including civilians and soldiers, were taken hostage.

Did Hamas militants commit rape, sexual assault?

If reports are to be believed, Hamas terrorists raped, assaulted and sexually mutilated Israeli girls and women. Hamas has denied all such charges. However, the BBC reported that "Videos of naked and bloodied women filmed by Hamas on the day of the attack, and photographs of bodies taken at the sites afterwards, suggest that women were sexually targeted by their attackers." According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on December 21, there was "mounting evidence of sexual violence, based on survivor accounts, first responders and witnesses." Some of the released female hostages also shared testimonials of sexual violence while in captivity.

After watching the photographs shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, I have seen a baby, an infant, riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded. Young people were burned alive. I could go on, but it's simply depravity in the worst imaginable way." According to reports, 3,400 people were wounded.

(Hamas gunmen with civilian hostages.)

IDF fails miserably

There was complete chaos, utter failure of the IDF, total collapse of the Israeli intelligence and they remained clueless. They were caught napping; their response was slow, and it took hours for the Israeli military to send troops to counterattack. The IDF could send the first helicopters an hour after fighting began. Israel failed to identify which outposts and communities were occupied; it could not distinguish between Palestinian militants and the soldiers and civilians on the ground.