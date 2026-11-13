Nvidia After Jensen Huang: Will India's AI dream face chip shortage or open door for new rivals?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit has raised fresh questions about the future of the chipmaker. How may it impact India and the IndiaAI Mission?

After establishing Nvidia 33 years ago and running it since then, CEO Jensen Huang resigned and handed over the reins to Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who took over as interim CEO on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The transition may be smooth, as the company may claim. But Nvidia is not just another tech company; it is the largest and most valuable chipmaker. It is at the centre of the worldwide AI revolution, and its GPUs power a large amount of infrastructure used to train and run AI tools. Jensen Huang was the chief strategist, biggest salesman, grand spokesperson, and advocate of the entire AI ecosystem, not only Nvidia.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation

Nvidia and Jensen Huang were directly involved in the IndiaAI Mission, which the Government of India launched on March 7, 2024. The mission is a comprehensive Rs 10,372 crore national initiative. Under the scheme, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will build a sovereign, scalable, and trusted artificial intelligence ecosystem in India. MeitY procured 38,000 GPUs by March 2026. It relied on Nvidia for the development of infrastructure for training and running the AI models.

It is too early to conclude that the supply from Nvidia may be disrupted with the departure of Jensen Huang, as the company has a well-established product roadmap and a deep engineering bench in place. But the possibility can not be ruled out. Any disruption in the supply chain, pricing, export approvals, or strategic priorities could impact the India AI Mission in the following ways:

(Jensen Huang, Ex-CEO Nvidia)

IndiaAI Mission

Indigenous large-language-model projects may face problems.

As India emerges as a data centre hub with many US firms coming, these projects may be delayed.

Cloud computing providers may be discouraged by the lack of chips.

After India's artificial intelligence ecosystem has rapidly expanded to nearly 3,000 AI companies, any disruption may hit them hard.

It may also adversely impact government-backed AI programmes.

A change in Nvidia's leadership has come at a time when US lawmakers are mulling tougher restrictions on semiconductor exports to China. Though it is in India's favour that Washington wants to tighten its grip over the semiconductor trade with China, a broader tightening of controls and greater scrutiny of advanced-chip exports may hit Indian AI startups. Everything depends on whether India remains a preferred destination for American AI chips.

AI data centres

Nvidia has already committed to a long-term relationship with India, which has reposed faith in it. However, new leadership may question or even delay delivery schedules, investment commitments and access to next-generation chips. Analysts have already expressed doubts Indian data-centre projects in India may get the chips they were expecting and whether deployment timelines could change.

On the other hand, Nvidia's trouble may also benefit India. Indian companies may be encouraged to diversify their AI hardware suppliers. Secondly, Nvidia's rivals like AMD, Intel and Broadcom may rush to tap this opportunity and offer India cheaper, better and new generation chips.