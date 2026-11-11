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From Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to top officials: 5 Alleged Chinese 'honey trap' cases that shocked world

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not the first person to be allegedly honey-trapped by Chinese intelligence. From French diplomat Bernard Boursicot to US Federal Reserve economist John Rogers, there is a long list.

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Pramode Mallk

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

From Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to top officials: 5 Alleged Chinese 'honey trap' cases that shocked world
Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia. (File Image)
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hit the headlines when he admitted to an affair with  Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. Media reports suggest that Alice Huang's close relationship with Huang might have helped China get Nvidia chips worth $7.5 billion. It is believed that she helped ship 240,000 banned chips, mostly H100 and H200 systems, into China. However, this is not the first incident of sex, tape, and betrayal. 

Chinese honey trap cases

The US, Taiwanese, and European intelligence agencies have alleged several times that Chinese state agencies have employed the technique of honeypot traps or sexpionage, as they are called, many times. Chinese "spies", mostly beautiful, highly educated, and well-connected women, have been used to trap officials in high positions spread across corporate, military, defence, and government sectors. It has been alleged that the Chinese agencies use romantic relationships to trap these officials and gain leverage or extract secrets. 

Though China has called the allegations related to Jensen Huang "unsubstantiated" and "a smear campaign," Jensen Huang has admitted his extramarital affairs with Alice Huang and apologised to his wife of 41 years. Lori Huang. The Nvidia CEO is not the first victim of China's game plan. 

John Rogers

The US Federal agency has alleged that the Chinese intelligence agency followed senior Federal Reserve economist John Rogers for more than a decade, developed a close relationship with him, and got him trapped in a sex scandal. Chinese secret agents got Rogers' explicit photos and videos and blackmailed him. He was arrested on charges of breaching government rules and sharing sensitive information.  A US court acquitted him of espionage charges in 2026; he was convicted of lying to federal investigators. 

Benjamin Bishop

US Pacific Command defense contractor Benjamin Bishop admitted to having an affair with a Chinese student. He also pleaded guilty to sending classified national documents to the Chinese woman. The Justice Department could not establish that the woman concerned worked for Chinese
intelligence. However, a court in 2014 sentenced Bishop to 87 months in prison. 

Major General Lo Cian 

The Chinese secret agency developed a relationship with Major General Lo Cian of the Taiwan Army, got him trapped in a romantic relationship, recruited him in 2004, and paid him for years. He was arrested in 2011 for passing classified military secrets to Beijing. He was convicted and jailed. 

Katrina Leung, James Smith

Katerina Leung was a paid FBI agent, working in California. She had a secret affair with her handler, James Smith, for 20 years. The Justice Department later found that she passed on sensitive information to China. She pleaded guilty to tax fraud and illicit affairs in 2005. The espionage charge was never proved, but Smith got probation for lying to the investigators.  

Bernard Boursicot

The story of Chinese women trapping men to extract secret information goes back to 1960, when opera singer Shi Pei Pu was caught. She secretly worked for the Chinese intelligence agency, had a two-decade affair with French diplomat Bernard Boursicot, and extracted sensitive information from him. 

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