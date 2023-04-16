Search icon
As NTA opens NEET UG 2023 registration window, aspirants demand postponement, here's why

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

As NTA opens NEET UG 2023 registration window, aspirants demand postponement, here's why
NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 are demanding a postponement of the medical entrance exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the NEET UG 2023 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. 

The NEET UG 2023 exams will be conducted across 499 cities in Pen and paper mode. More than 21 lakh candidates will appear for the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam. 

Meanwhile, some candidates are claiming that they are under pressure to appear for the medical entrance exam as the fresh cases of Covid-19 in India are rising. Raising the concern, candidates have now come down to Twitter to voice their demands. 

Aspirants want the testing agency to postpone the exam by a few weeks. “Please postpone the NEET- UG EXAM 2023. Corona cases have drastically risen, kindly hold further dates for the exam as well so that every student can give the exam,” tweeted an aspirant.

“This is a request to postpone the NEET- UG examination 2023. 12th grade students who gave the boards in 2023 are only getting 1 month of preparation time. This exam is for future doctors ready to sacrifice their everything, please reconsider.,” another said.

Meanwhile, NTA is set to release NEET UG Admit Card 2023 soon. Earlier on Saturday (April 15), NTA released an important notice under which they revised the – Clause 5.2.2. “In pursuance of the Judgment dated 03.02.2023 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) 891/2021 and connected matters and in supersession of earlier corrigendum dated 31.03.2023 on the subject, aspiring OCI Candidates of NEET (UG) 2023 are hereby informed that the amended provision of Clause 5.2.2 of the Information Bulletin of NEET (UG) 2023 dealing with the Eligibility of OCI Cardholders for NEET (UG), shall be read as follows.”

