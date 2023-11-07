Headlines

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

Not only stubble burning, motor vehicles, Delhi's geography adds up to worsening air quality

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

8 foods that work as natural blood purifier

Youngest cricketers to hit century in World Cup history

Top self help books that can change your life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Not only stubble burning, motor vehicles, Delhi's geography adds up to worsening air quality

Did you know that stubble burning and motor vehicles are not even the primary factors behind the city's air quality dropping to a hazardous level? Know the primary factors behind the condition.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It has been over four days since the air quality of Delhi dropped to a 'Hazardous' level. The AQI level has been constant at the severe end of the scale being back and forth between 450 to 480.  This has become a grave danger for the residents triggering various signs of health hazards such as itching on the throat, watering eyes, hair fall and others. 

There are various factors that jointly contributed to making the situation worse for the state. Stubble burning by the neighbouring states rise in motor vehicles, factory immission and more. But there is another factor that is one of the primary factors behind the rise in air pollution in Delhi. This factor is the geographical location of the state. 

The area of Indo-Gangetic plains is surrounded by higher structures. A few hundred kilometres to the south of this plain are the Malwa and Deccan plateaus, to the southwest of Delhi lies the Aravalli mountains and to the north are the Himalayas. 

This topography of the Indo-Gangetic plains that extend from Haryana in the west to the middle of Bihar in the east, makes it very similar to California. 

Delhi is bordered by the Aravalli hills making a good part of the union territory a tabletop city. Because of the unfortunate topography, the wind carrying pollutants from the coasts gets trapped before the Himalayas and does not get a passage. 

Read: Explained: What is deepfake technology? AI miracle in spotlight over fake Rashmika Mandanna video

Along with the topography, Delhi's meteorology also plays a big role in the worsening of the air quality in the city. The average speed of wind in Delhi is between one and three meters per second. This is nearly one-third of the average speed of wind in summer months. 

In addition, the dust from the Thar desert is also carried into the bowl.  A study by Sarath Guttikunda and Bhola Gurjar considering nineteen years of Delhi’s meteorological conditions revealed that in Delhi, pollution levels are 40 per cent to 80 per cent higher in the winter months compared to the rest of the year.

This mixture of unfortunate geography and meteorology is not unique to Delhi but global regions like Los Angeles and Ulaanbaatar are also highly susceptible to pollution.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Japanese Ambassador enjoys biryani in Lucknow, describes it 'simply the best'

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

'If Elvish Yadav is…’: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on snake venom supply case

After ‘different ball’ claim, Hasan Raza alleges BCCI of manipulating DRS

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE