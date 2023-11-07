Not only stubble burning, motor vehicles, Delhi's geography adds up to worsening air quality

Did you know that stubble burning and motor vehicles are not even the primary factors behind the city's air quality dropping to a hazardous level? Know the primary factors behind the condition.

It has been over four days since the air quality of Delhi dropped to a 'Hazardous' level. The AQI level has been constant at the severe end of the scale being back and forth between 450 to 480. This has become a grave danger for the residents triggering various signs of health hazards such as itching on the throat, watering eyes, hair fall and others.

There are various factors that jointly contributed to making the situation worse for the state. Stubble burning by the neighbouring states rise in motor vehicles, factory immission and more. But there is another factor that is one of the primary factors behind the rise in air pollution in Delhi. This factor is the geographical location of the state.

The area of Indo-Gangetic plains is surrounded by higher structures. A few hundred kilometres to the south of this plain are the Malwa and Deccan plateaus, to the southwest of Delhi lies the Aravalli mountains and to the north are the Himalayas.

This topography of the Indo-Gangetic plains that extend from Haryana in the west to the middle of Bihar in the east, makes it very similar to California.

Delhi is bordered by the Aravalli hills making a good part of the union territory a tabletop city. Because of the unfortunate topography, the wind carrying pollutants from the coasts gets trapped before the Himalayas and does not get a passage.

Along with the topography, Delhi's meteorology also plays a big role in the worsening of the air quality in the city. The average speed of wind in Delhi is between one and three meters per second. This is nearly one-third of the average speed of wind in summer months.

In addition, the dust from the Thar desert is also carried into the bowl. A study by Sarath Guttikunda and Bhola Gurjar considering nineteen years of Delhi’s meteorological conditions revealed that in Delhi, pollution levels are 40 per cent to 80 per cent higher in the winter months compared to the rest of the year.

This mixture of unfortunate geography and meteorology is not unique to Delhi but global regions like Los Angeles and Ulaanbaatar are also highly susceptible to pollution.