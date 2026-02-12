FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?

Much before comedian Rajpal Yadav, Amitabh Bachchan faced Rs 90 crore debt, 55 legal cases and near bankruptcy after ABCL’s collapse—until KBC revived him. How did he come out of it? Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?
Amitabh Bachchan, Film Actor. (File Image)
Much before comedian Rajpal Yadav faced a huge financial crisis and landed in Delhi's Tihar Jail, Millennium Superstar Amitabh Bachchan too faced a massive financial crisis that pushed him to the verge of bankruptcy and deep depression. The star who ruled Bollywood with super hits like 'Deewar', 'Janzeer', 'Don', and 'Amar Akbar Anthony' came under the incredible loan burden of Rs 90 crore in the late 1990s. His company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd. (ABCL), suffered massive losses in hosting the Miss World contest and was on the verge of being declared bankrupt. As many as 55 cases were filed against him and the superstar became a villain in the opinion of many people, especially his creditors.

ABCL failure: Amitabh Bachchan bankruptcy 

Amitabh Bachchan's financial woes began with the ABCL. Established in 1995, the entertainment company failed due to mismanagement and high-profile, loss-making ventures like the 1996 Miss World pageant. The Amitabh Bachchan-owned company made its foray in 1995 with the production of 'Tere Mere Sapne' in 1996, which was a box office hit. It introduced actors like Arshad Warsi and southern film star Simran. It was the ABCL's strategy to introduce products and services covering an entire cross-section of India's entertainment industry. The company worked in mainstream commercial film production and distribution, audio cassettes and video discs, production and marketing of television software, and celebrity and event management. It organized the Miss World 1996 competition in Bangalore.

However, most of its ventures failed miserably, and the icon of entertainment proved to be a disaster for himself. Amitabh Bachchan and his company were under the debt burden of Rs 90 crore by 1999. However, the superstar fought back like many iconic roles he had played and refused to declare himself bankrupt. His friend Amar Singh of the Samajwadi Party came to his rescue, billionaire businessmen like Anil Ambani chipped in and Bachchan decided to repay debts through work. He met Yash Chopra for work, got the role in 'Mohabbatein', and hosted the reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) in 2000. Soon, he earned enough to repay his debts and save his company and honour.

 

