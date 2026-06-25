No single document proves Indian citizenship: Passport, Aadhaar, PAN, Birth certificate fail. So what does? Big legal fact

What system does India employ to identify people if a passport, voter ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or birth certificate fails? Experts explain

How do Indians actually prove they belong to India? The MEA’s comment on passports has left Indians in fear and confusion, questioning what document actually proves Indian citizenship.

The government on Thursday clarified that a passport has never been considered proof of citizenship, adding that no such decision was taken either recently or in the last 12 years. The clarification referenced Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, which provides for the issuance of passports to non-citizens, as per ANI reports.

Citizenship depends on ‘totality of evidence’

"A passport remains compelling proof that a person is Indian. It is only when citizenship itself is put in dispute that the question must be decided under the Citizenship Act, on the totality of the evidence, rather than by pointing to any one document. On that, the Ministry is legally correct," says Anmol Gandhi, Partner, Gandhi Law Associates.

MEA clarified that a passport is a travel document and not proof of citizenship. The sources said it was not decided yesterday that a passport is not proof of citizenship.

During the Special Intensive Revision for elections, even voter cards lost their legal standing. Aadhaar gave people a unique number, and PAN became mandatory for banks, but neither provides definitive proof. A birth certificate and an EPIC card still hold importance, but not completely. With legal frameworks like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the government scrutinises citizenship, but there’s no clear standing or single document that isolates and proves it.

So, what system does India employ to identify people if a passport, voter ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or birth certificate fails?

No single document works

Citing Bombay High Court ruling in Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar v. State of Maharashtra, 2025 SCC OnLine Bom 2862, Kheyali Singh, Associate Partner, Singhania & Co., says, "There is no single document that is legally designated as conclusive proof of Indian citizenship for all purposes. Whether a document is accepted depends on the context and the law under which citizenship has to be established."

Manmeet Kaur, Partner at Karanjawala & Co., explains, "The Citizenship Act, 1955, is the only Act that legally governs as to who is an Indian Citizen. India does not issue a standardised “National Citizenship Card”, citizenship in India is not determined based on a single document such as an Aadhar card, Pan card or even a Passport, but rather through a combination of various documents, primary documents such as a Birth certificate, Domicile certificate or Ancestral/Parental documents.

"Further, being born in India does not, by itself, conclusively establish Indian citizenship," she adds.

Voter ID, Aadhaar, PAN, Birth certificate and more all fall short

Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, lets the Centre issue passports to non-citizens if it’s in “public interest”. Also, Bombay High Court rulings from 2013 already clarified that holding a passport doesn’t automatically prove you’re an Indian citizen. "The passport serves different functions in different contexts. Internationally, foreign States are entitled to rely on India’s issuance of a passport as evidence that its holder is an Indian national. Foreign governments are neither expected nor empowered to investigate the underlying question of citizenship under Indian municipal law," says Gandhi (Partner, Gandhi Law Associates).

"Domestically, however, if citizenship itself is questioned before a court or tribunal, Indian law has always required that the issue be decided under the Citizenship Act on the totality of the evidence. Those two positions are complementary, not contradictory," adds Gandhi.

Singh( Associate Partner, Singhania & Co) explains how Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Ration Card, Driving License, Indian passport, Bank account, and GST Registration are "Common government-issued documents that may also be issued to non-citizens."

"Citizenship Certificate, EPIC, and Birth Certificate are the documents carrying high evidentiary value". However, Singh adds, "none of these documents is beyond judicial scrutiny."

What happens when citizenship is in question?

Kunal Sharma, Managing Partner, TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants, answers, "In any legal proceeding where citizenship is in question, the competent authority considers the applicable provisions of the Citizenship Act and the totality of the documentary evidence rather than relying on any one document in isolation. The legal position, therefore, is that citizenship is determined through the statutory framework and due process, not by the possession or absence of any single document."

For the context, Under Sec 3 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, proof of citizenship by birth has been divided into three different timelines: Section 3(1)(a): Born between Jan 26, 1950, and July 1, 1987: Your birth certificate showing you were born in India is sufficient proof of citizenship by birth. Section 3(1)(b): Born between July 1, 1987, and Dec 2, 2004: You must produce your birth certificate in India, plus proof that at least one of your parents was an Indian citizen at the time of your birth. Section 3(1)(c): Born on or after Dec 3, 2004: You need your birth certificate, and either both parents must be Indian citizens, or one parent must be a citizen and the other must not be an illegal immigrant.

When asked what counts as proof amid the SIR, CAA, NRC, Kaur (Partner at Karanjawala & Co.) responds, "To navigate the complex legal landscape currently unfolding in India, it is essential to separate documents that merely prove identity and residence from those that legally prove citizenship."

Looking at the CAA and NRC, Kaur asserts the legal standard shifts entirely away from everyday administrative cards. "The CAA does not require existing citizens to prove their status; it merely offers an explicit path to citizenship via naturalisation or registration for specific persecuted minority groups who arrived before 31.12.2014. If a nationwide NRC were executed, standard identity tokens like Aadhaar, Voter IDs, and Passports would be insufficient on their own," she states.

Instead, the state would require foundational "legacy documents", such as certified birth certificates, land deeds, or ancestral lineage records that satisfy the strict, generational criteria established under the Citizenship Act, 1955," Kaur adds.