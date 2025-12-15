No RSS background, no caste base, no threat to Amit Shah, Narendra Modi: Why Nitin Nabin is BJP’s ideal working president

Why did BJP pick Nitin Nabin as working president? An analysis of caste politics, RSS distance, Amit Shah’s control and BJP’s youth strategy.

Why has a little-known leader with no great political base, impeccable work experience, or top-notch connections in the party been elected president of the BJP months ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam? The selection of Nitin Nabin as the BJP working president has also shocked political commentators, as he has never been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The ubiquitous caste factor in Bihar politics too is not in his favour as he belongs to the Kayastha community, which constitutes less than 1% of the state's population.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

A son of veteran BJP leader and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin won his first election in 2006 at the age of 26 when he successfully contested a by-election from Patna West. He won the elections in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025. He was associated with the party's youth wing, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and served it as its national general secretary and state president. Home Minister Amit Shah made him a part of the BJP's Delhi campaign. Nitin Nabin also served as the BJP in-charge for Sikkim and as co-in-charge for Chhattisgarh, the duties that helped him hone organisational skills that proved an important factor.

(Working President Nitin Nabin at BJP office)

BJP Working President Nitin Nabin

Amit Shah gave Nabin important roles in organising the Bihar Election 2025 and he consolidated his position in the party and moved closer to the most important leader in the party after Narendra Modi. Earlier, he also exhibited his organisational skill in the Chhattisgarh campaign, where he served as election co-in-charge along with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Amit Shah visited his residence during the election campaign in the recently held election, and it was seen as recognition of his work and his growing political stature within the party.

RSS-BJP Relationship

At a time when the saffron party is trying to come out of the shadows of the RSS and trying to assert itself, the BJP has sent a strong signal to the fountainhead of Hindutva politics by making its working president someone who has never been with it. Earlier, the party elevated Samrat Chaudhary to the position of Deputy Chief Minister and allocated to him the most important department of home, although he was never associated with the RSS. Rather, he was in the RJD, and his father, Shakuni Chaudhary, was close to Lalu Prasad Yadav. The BJP has asserted itself in Bihar and moved a few more inches away from the Hindutva organisation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin on being appointed as the National Working President of the BJP. pic.twitter.com/7ynDNC6GUm — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

Bihar caste politics and BJP

After giving the maximum number of tickets and allocating ministries to those belonging to the OBC, particularly non-Yadav castes, the BJP wants to strike a balance in the caste dynamics of the state. Rahul Gandhi vociferously advocated the caste survey and demanded that the reservation system should be implemented in the private sector also, but the people from these communities did not vote for the Congress party in the way the leader might have thought. Analysts believe this provoked the so-called upper castes (called "savarn" or "agadi jati") voters to consolidate against his party. It is believed that the BJP took a cue from this development and made a leader from an upper caste its working president.

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi control BJP

Analysts believe that, as Nitin Nabin is not a state patriarch with a deep-rooted political base, he does not belong to a dominating caste, and he is not a tall political figure that may cast its shadow on the Modi-Shah duo. He can not go out of their hands and is not in a position to revolt or act independently, going against their wishes. Amit Shah may keep the remote control in his hand and can get everything implemented by a weak president who will be his pawn.

BJP leadership change 2025

The saffron party can also send a strong signal that, unlike the Congress, the RJD, or the Samajwadi Party, a grassroots worker can move to the highest office in the party. In a complete contrast to 83-year-old Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and 77-year-old RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitin Nabin is just 45. He also stands in contrast to NCP head 85-year-old Sharad Pawar, 69-year-old Mayawati of the BSP and 72-year-old MK Stalin of the DMK. Nabin has become the working president at the age of 45; his predecessor, JP Nadda, was 60 when he was assigned this responsibility in 2020. The BJP may find it easy to connect to the youth, who constitute the majority of the population.