EXPLAINER

No PUC, no fuel policy: Can it be implemented as 26 lakh vehicles lack it? Will it clean Delhi's air or punish commuters?

Around 75–80% of Delhi’s vehicles have valid PUC certificates. Can the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy be enforced without disrupting daily commuters?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 02:10 PM IST

No PUC, no fuel policy: Can it be implemented as 26 lakh vehicles lack it? Will it clean Delhi's air or punish commuters?
Pollution check in vehicles. (File Image)
The Delhi government has announced the implementation of a "No PUC, no fuel" policy. It means the vehicles without a Pollution Under Control certificate will not be given fuel at petrol pumps. The people driving a vehicle without a proper certificate will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. This has posed many questions: how many vehicles are there in Delhi, and how many of them have the PUC certificates? Do the petrol pumps have the mandate and the required manpower and other facilities to implement this policy? What is a PUC, and who issues it under which conditions? 

What is PUC? 

According to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, the PUC certificate is mandatory for every vehicle, and it is one of the four main documents a vehicle owner must carry. A government-authorized testing centre like a petrol pump or a station, can issue a PUC after checking and being satisfied that its exhaust emissions, like carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons, are under the limit set by the government. Owners of the vehicles can obtain the PUC certificate online by giving the details like the vehicle registration number, the last 5 digits of the chassis number, and a security code. 

No PUC, no fuel policy

The PUC is important as it confirms the vehicle's emissions meet the legal standards set by regulatory bodies, and it does not contribute to air pollution. It is an instrument to keep air pollution and the Air Quality Index (AQI) under control. The PUC contains detailed vehicle information like the license plate, emission test date, and results. It is valid for one year for new vehicles and for six months for older ones. It is good for the owner of the vehicle, as it forces him to maintain the vehicle's engine, as poor maintenance leads to higher pollution. 

Delhi vehicles PUC

According to media reports, transport department data shows that Delhi has more than 97 lakh vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, trucks, and other vehicles.  According to a rough estimate, about 22 lakh vehicles do not have valid PUC certificates. In other words, around 75 lakh vehicles have valid PUC certificates. It can be said safely that about 80% of vehicles in Delhi do possess valid PUC certificates. However, many vehicles are too old to be used now. A rough estimate shows about 82 lakh vehicles have the certificates, while 26 lakh, or about 32%, of them are without a valid PUC certificate. 

 

PUC compliance Delhi

However, it will be difficult for the petrol pumps to check each and every vehicle and give them fuel after getting satisfied. They do not have enough people manning the petrol pumps. Most of the petrol pumps in the country do not have real-time, reliable connectivity with the PUC database. Vehicle owners can be denied fuel supply due to imperfect data in some cases. Secondly, filling the vehicles with diesel or petrol or is an unskilled job, and generally the people doing it are not very educated. They cannot check the PUC certificate. Thirdly, how do they know if the certificate is not fake? They have no mechanism, equipment and knowledge to verify the authenticity of the certificate. 

Delhi pollution control measures

The 'No PUC, no fuel' policy can improve the overall situation by increasing digital integration between fuel stations, VAHAN, and PUC databases. It can encourage random roadside emission testing and increase awareness among the vehicle owners. However, it will be very difficult for the authorities to implement it and irritating for the vehicle owners. If implemented successfully, the policy can improve the health of engines and reduce air pollution. 

