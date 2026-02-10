No-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla: Rules, procedure and constitutional provisions

Congress has moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Here’s how a Speaker can be removed under the Constitution.

Though the Congress may not have the required number of votes, it has moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. With this, the main opposition party has not only expressed its anguish against the speaker, but it has also escalated the situation and pushed the ruling party and its partners into a corner. Confirming the development, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures." With this, the question being asked is: how can a speaker be removed from his office? What are the constitutional provisions?

No-Confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla

According to Section 94C of the Indian Constitution, the Lok Sabha speaker remains in their office during the life of the house, which means they remain in office until the house is dissolved. According to Article 77 of the Indian Constitution, whenever the House of the People is dissolved, the Speaker shall not vacate his office until immediately before the first meeting of the House of the People after the dissolution.

The Speaker of Lok Sabha can be removed from the office on being disqualified under sections 7 and 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker

However, he vacates the office if he ceases to be a member of the Lok Sabha, or a resolution is moved and passed by the house expressing no-confidence in him. Such a resolution must be put on the floor of the house 14 days after a notice is given to him. Once a notice for the no-confidence motion is given, the speaker stops to preside over the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, though he remains present in the house. Earlier, PDT Achary, former Lok Sabha Secretary General, said, "So that will be admitted, and then it will be discussed. So when a no-confidence motion against the speaker is discussed, the speaker will not occupy the chair. He will come and sit in the house because he has a right to defend himself. This is a very rare occasion when the speaker speaks in the house. And if the motion is adopted, the speaker goes."

The notice for the no-confidence motion against the speaker can be served only with the signature of at least 50 members of the house. The no-confidence motion must be approved by the Lok Sabha with a simple majority, it means more than half of the total number of the house, ant not by more than half of the members present and voting. No Lok Sabha speaker has been removed from his office till now. Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy remains the only speaker to have resigned from the office.