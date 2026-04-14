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Bihar before and after Nitish Kumar: Law and order, infrastructure, economy - what changed in 20 years?

Did Nitish Kumar change Bihar in 20 years or was it just window dressing? From the so-called jungle raj to a safe state, how he turned Bihar forever? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Bihar before and after Nitish Kumar: Law and order, infrastructure, economy - what changed in 20 years?
Nitish Kumar, Ex- Chief Minister, Bihar. (File Imge.)
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After serving Bihar as its Chief Minister for more than 20 years, Nitish Kumar ultimately hung up his boots on Tuesday. It did not come as a surprise, as political observers had predicted his ouster before completing the term, much less even before he was sworn in last year. Nitish Kumar's resignation was pre-planned and expected because the BJP, after propping it last time, wanted to extract its share after winning more seats than Chief Minister's JD (U). Political observers believe the saffron party has also been waiting for the right opportunity to stake a claim for the highest office in the government. Bihar is the only state in the so-called Hindi belt where the BJP has no chief minister. In spite of winning more seats than the JD(U), the BJP decided to back Nitish Kumar as the chief minister instead of proposing its own man. Analysts believe the saffron party has been waiting for the time when it will have deep roots in the state, where it can plan its future, keeping the long-term perspective in mind. 

Nitish Kumar takes over chaotic Bihar

Before Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the 23rd Chief Minister of the state on November 24, 2005, Bihar was in a chaotic situation with an abysmal law and order situation, alleged corruption in every nook and corner of the system, and a demoralized political and administrative system. The situation was such a dire state that kidnapping for ransom and extortion became almost daily incidents and spread across the state. Bihar was infamous for the "jungle raj," which many people argue was a narrative rather than a reality. 

(Bihar—Before and after Nitish Kumar, AI-generated infographic.)

The entire network of infrastructure had collapsed with dilapidated roads, erratic electricity supply, and hospitals with a lack of qualified medical and non-medical staff and medicine much before Nitish Kumar could take the oath. The police force was highly demoralised, with local leaders of the ruling party and close relatives of the chief minister ruling the roost and dictating to the police officers. 

Legacy of 'jungle raj'

The government was almost non-existent with Rabri Devi, the housewife-turned reluctant politician, as the chief minister of the state. She had no administrative experience of skills, and it is alleged that all important decisions were taken by her husband and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his close confidantes. The bureaucracy in the state was largely sidelined, ignored, and humiliated, pushed to a corner, and forced to accept the dictates of the ruling party leaders and close relatives of the chief minister and her associates. 

Bihar's economy was in shambles, with most of the industrial units either closed down or working with reduced capacity. With an erratic electricity supply, a broken law and order situation, and no incentive from the government, the business houses had left the state for greener pastures. Migration was at its highest; hundreds of thousands of youth flocked to other states, making Bihar an example of the "money order economy." 

(Bihar—Before and After Nitish Kumar—Table of Comparison—AI-Generated Image.)


It can be said safely that after taking the responsibility of the state, Nitish Kumar set law and order as his top priority. The law and order situation improved dramatically, with kidnapping and extortion stopped completely. He took care that the local-level leaders or the dominating caste of his party do not exploit the situation, a practice prevalent in the Lalu regime. 
  

Infrastructure Push

  • Nitish Kumar ordered massive road construction projects under the Grameen Sadak Yojana, the Prime Minister's scheme, and the MNRGS.
  • Special emphasis was put on the rural connectivity; consequently, most of the villages were connected to the district, which was connected to the state capital.
  • Massive electrification was undertaken, the generation of electricity was increased, and supply was bolstered. 

(Bihar—Before and after Nitish Kumar, AI-generated infographic.)

Social Sector Focus

  • In what may be called an attempt to carve out his own constituency of women voters, Nitish Kumar implemented the programme of distributing bicycles and uniforms to girls' students, which boosted school attendance.
  • The Bihar government also improved public health outreach, small hospitals were set up in rural areas, and medical and non-medical staff were appointed.
  • Nitish implemented reservations for women in local bodies. 


The engineer-turned politician has left Bihar in a better condition, it can be said safely, despite his failures on many fronts. He may be accused of paving the path for the BJP and ridiculed as "paltu ram" for switching alliances many times and quickly, but he will also be remembered as someone who changed one of the most backward states and put it on the right path. History should judge him kindly despite many failures and demerits. 

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