EXPLAINER

Nitish Kumar done and dusted? Think again! 'Sushasan Babu' or 'Paltu Ram', he is ready for yet another term

Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, remains the state’s political Chanakya — switching sides yet staying indispensable in 2025’s power game.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 03:42 PM IST

Nitish Kumar done and dusted? Think again! 'Sushasan Babu' or 'Paltu Ram', he is ready for yet another term
Nitish Kumar is likely to be the Chief Minister of Bihar once again. (File Image)
The man who fought the assembly election last time in 1995 has been occupying the chief minister's chair since November 2005. Praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his archrival Rahul Gandhi alike, of course at different times, Nitish Kumar has received both bouquets and brickbats from the same set of politicians time and again. Call him "Sushasan Babu" or "Paltu Ram"; the man from Nalanda seems to be the true Chanakya of modern Bihar. Hate him or love him, you can not ignore him. 

Nitish Kumar: Chief Minister again?

The man who became the chief minister of Bihar for the first time could keep his chair only for seven days—from March 3, 2000, to March 10, 2000. However, he took oath as the chief minister of the state eight times, spanning from 2005 to the present day. The leader, who dreamt of establishing a socialist state as envisioned by Ram Manohar Lohiya, did not bat his eyelids before joining hands with those who want to make India a Hindu Rashtra. He changed his sides so many times that his friend and fellow traveler Lalu Prasad Yadav called him "paltu ram". Nitish Kumar kept changing sides continuously and worked both with the BJP and the RJD, the Congress, and the communists like the CPI(ML) Liberation. 

(Nitish Kumar with then PM Manmohan Singh and CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.)

RJD after Bihar Election 2025

Whether you like it or not, you can never outrightly reject such a man who has defended his chair and maintained his relevance by working with people from extreme opposites. With the skill of choosing sides to the best of his benefit with complete equanimity or lack of ideology and philosophy or sheer opportunism—you may choose whatever you call him—Nitish Kumar is ready to grab the office once again. Sources suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav is ready to welcome back his "estranged brother." The grapevines suggest that feelers and interlocutors are working overtime. Tejashwi Yadav, the chief minister's face of the opposition alliance, is ready to eat the humble pie and welcome his "chacha ji" and work under his wings for some time before Nitish Kumar retires and hands over the mantle to him.  

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

On the other side of the political spectrum, the saffron party is ready to make him the chief minister in the beginning, before he voluntarily joins the Modi-led cabinet for developing Bihar or agrees to be the governor of a state. Everything depends on how many seats the BJP, the JD(U) and the RJD win. Both the saffron party and the Lalu Yadav-led party would love to see Nitish Kumar with reduced strength and fewer seats. However, both may agree to make him the chief minister again, though grudgingly. The engineer-turned-politician cannot be put on the sidelines even if he returns with fewer seats. 

