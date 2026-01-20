Why does Nitin Nabin's rise as BJP President signals strategic shift away from RSS?

Nitin Nabin's elevation as BJP president marks a strategic shift away from RSS influence, caste recalibration in Bihar, and tighter Modi–Shah control over the party.

Nitin Nabin's elevation to the highest post of the BJP is not shocking. It not only reflects the present compulsions, but also drops hints at its future plans. Besides, it reveals the working conditions of the saffron party and its desire to return to the world of realpolitik, while safeguarding its own ideological contours at the same time. It may make the Hindutva fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), jittery, but it also shows the saffron party's willingness and political courage to break the shackles it is attached to.

Rise of unknown leader in BJP

The youngest BJP president has not been a "Swayamsevak" as some of its functionaries claim proudly about themselves. He has never attended the regulars "shakha" of the Hindutva party nor even been given any responsibility in the organization. He was, instead, associated with the party's youth wing, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and served it as its national general secretary and state president. The first important assignment out of his home sate of Bihar came to him when Home Minister Amit Shah made him a part of the BJP's Delhi campaign. Besides, the young and ambitious Bihar leader of the party served as the BJP in-charge for Sikkim and as co-in-charge for Chhattisgarh, the duties that helped him hone organisational skills that proved an important factor.

(Nitin Nabin goes to Gurudwara Bangla Shib in Delhi after taking charge as BJP president.)

Nitin Nabin proved his organizing skills and ability of political maneuvering during the Bihar state assembly election held in 2025. One may call it his luck or strength that the Bihar BJP got the number of seats more than expected, which helped him consolidate his position in the party and move closer to the most important leader in the party after Narendra Modi. Earlier, he also exhibited his organisational skill in the Chhattisgarh campaign, where he served as election co-in-charge along with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. His rise in the party became evident when Amit Shah visited his residence during the election campaign in the recently held election, as it was seen as recognition of his work and his growing political stature within the party.

RSS influence on BJP

Nitin Nabin's elevation has come at a time when the saffron party is struggling to come out of the shadows of the RSS and trying to assert itself. The BJP has sent a strong signal to the fountainhead of Hindutva politics by making its president someone who has never been with it. Earlier, the party elevated Samrat Chaudhary to the position of Deputy Chief Minister and allocated to him the most important department of home, although he was never associated with the RSS. Rather, he was in the RJD, and his father, Shakuni Chaudhary, was close to Lalu Prasad Yadav. The BJP has asserted itself in Bihar and moved a few more inches away from the Hindutva organisation.

Nitin Nabin's elevation also hints at the future strategy of the BJP. After giving the maximum number of tickets and allocating ministries to those belonging to the OBC, particularly non-Yadav castes, the saffron wants to strike a balance in the caste dynamics of the state. Rahul Gandhi vociferously advocated the caste survey and demanded that the reservation system should be implemented in the private sector also, but the people from these communities did not vote for the Congress party in the way the leader might have thought. Analysts believe this provoked the so-called upper castes (called "savarn" or "agadi jati") voters to consolidate against his party. It is believed that the BJP took a cue from this development and made a leader from an upper caste its working president.

(Nitin Nabin with PM Narendra Modi.)

Do Amit Shah-Narendra Modi control BJP?

It has become clear how the Amit Shah-Narendra Modi duo controls the party. He may be called the personal choice of the Home Minister, who is close to Narendra Modi. Analysts believe that, as Nitin Nabin is not a state patriarch with a deep-rooted political base, he does not belong to a dominating caste, and he is not a tall political figure that may cast its shadow on the Modi-Shah duo. He can not go out of their hands and is not in a position to revolt or act independently, going against their wishes. Amit Shah may keep the remote control in his hand and can get everything implemented by a weak president who will be his pawn.

Nitin Nabin's elevation may not only unsettle the caste-equation of other parties, but it may also force them to change their strategy, at least in the Hindi heartland where caste is ubiquitous. The saffron party has sent a strong signal that, unlike the Congress, the RJD, or the Samajwadi Party, a grassroots worker can move to the highest office in the party. In a complete contrast to 83-year-old Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and 77-year-old RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitin Nabin is just 45. He also stands in contrast to NCP head 85-year-old Sharad Pawar, 69-year-old Mayawati of the BSP, and 72-year-old MK Stalin of the DMK. Nabin has become the working president at the age of 45; his predecessor, JP Nadda, was 60 when he was assigned this responsibility in 2020. The BJP may find it easy to connect with the youth, who constitute the majority of the population.