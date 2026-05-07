Nishant Kumar joins Samrat Chaudhary cabinet, signals new power shift in Bihar politics

As Nishant Kumar enters Bihar cabinet, is Nitish Kumar scripting a political succession plan in JD(U)? What Nishant Kumar’s cabinet entry means for JD(U) and BJP? Explained.

As it was widely expected, Nitish Kumar has taken oath as a minister in the Samrat Chaudhary government of Bihar in the latest cabinet rejig. The reluctant politician was not interested in joining the government and resisted the temptation of becoming a minister. However, shedding recalcitrance and the holier-than-thou image, the engineer decided to slip into the shoes of his father, Nitish Kumar, who resigned as the chief minister of Bihar last month, paving the way for Samrat Chaudhary. The bigger question is: what does the induction of Nishant Kumar into the cabinet mean and how may it impact the Bihar political equation and Janata Dal United (JDU)?

Nishant Kumar Bihar minister

Nitish Kumar protested against the "dynastic politics" and slammed Lalu Prasad Yadav many times for making is wife Rabri devi the chief minister of the state and elevating his son Tejaswi Yadav to the office of deputy chief minister. Nishant Kumar kept away from politics, did not join his father's party, and Nitish said clearly that he was happy in his professional life and did not intend to join him in politics.

Nishant Kumar hit the headlines early last year when he attended an event to pay tribute to freedom fighters in Bakhtiyarpur and urged support for his father and the JD-U. He also participated in the Holi Milan ceremony with senior party leaders and, in June, joined his father to inaugurate the Bakhtiyarpur riverfront, recalling his childhood memories of the town.

However, Nishant Kumar went to his village and praised his father. It was considered that he would soon join politics and join the JD(U). In what was interpreted as his desire to slip into the shoes of his father, Nishant has reportedly been closely involved in key government decisions and political developments, while also studying the works of socialist icons like Rammanohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan. However, when the preparations for the election began, he withdrew himself to his shell. He did not join the JD(U); forget contesting the polls.

Nitish Kumar: political legacy

When Nitish Kumar's exit from Bihar was discussed two months back, it was decided that his son would be made the deputy chief minister. If media reports are to be believed, Nishant Kumar wanted some more time, wanted to travel across the state and understand its problems before taking the plunge. Hid induction indicates that the engineer-turned-politician has arrived at the political stage and may make his presence felt.

Analysts believe Nishant Kumar may find it difficult to fill the shoes of his father, who was a giant in Bihar's politics. Nitish Kumar carved out a place for himself in Bihar politics through good governance, development, his pro-women programmes, and social justice. Notorious for his flip-flap politics and getting the nickname of "Paltu Ram" for changing political coalitions many times, Nitish Kumar ultimately moved closer to the BJP, whom he opposed earlier.

Nishant Kumar JD(U)

Nishant Kumar will have to carry not only the baggage of his father's image, good governance, and people-centric politics, but also the accusation of paving the path for the BJP, accused of being a communal party. How does he navigates his path, establish himself in the state's politics, and makes adjustments with the BJP, is yet to be seen.