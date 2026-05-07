FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan begins new chapter, officially registers marriage with Sophie Shine in Gurugram

Shikhar Dhawan begins new chapter, officially registers marriage with Sophie

Shekhar Suman says Shah Rukh Khan gave him something 'very expensive' after he declined big cheque for Chalte Chalte: 'He wouldn't listen'

Shekhar Suman says Shah Rukh Khan gave him something 'very expensive'

Nishant Kumar joins Samrat Chaudhary cabinet, signals new power shift in Bihar politics

Can Nishant Kumar inherit Nitish Kumar’s political legacy?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Nishant Kumar joins Samrat Chaudhary cabinet, signals new power shift in Bihar politics

As Nishant Kumar enters Bihar cabinet, is Nitish Kumar scripting a political succession plan in JD(U)? What Nishant Kumar’s cabinet entry means for JD(U) and BJP? Explained.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 07, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

Nishant Kumar joins Samrat Chaudhary cabinet, signals new power shift in Bihar politics
Nishant Kumar, Minister, Bihar. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As it was widely expected, Nitish Kumar has taken oath as a minister in the Samrat Chaudhary government of Bihar in the latest cabinet rejig. The reluctant politician was not interested in joining the government and resisted the temptation of becoming a minister. However, shedding recalcitrance and the holier-than-thou image, the engineer decided to slip into the shoes of his father, Nitish Kumar, who resigned as the chief minister of Bihar last month, paving the way for Samrat Chaudhary. The bigger question is: what does the induction of Nishant Kumar into the cabinet mean and how may it impact the Bihar political equation and Janata Dal United (JDU)?

Nishant Kumar Bihar minister

Nitish Kumar protested against the "dynastic politics" and slammed Lalu Prasad Yadav many times for making is wife Rabri devi the chief minister of the state and elevating his son Tejaswi Yadav to the office of deputy chief minister. Nishant Kumar kept away from politics, did not join his father's party, and Nitish said clearly that he was happy in his professional life and did not intend to join him in politics.

Nishant Kumar hit the headlines early last year when he attended an event to pay tribute to freedom fighters in Bakhtiyarpur and urged support for his father and the JD-U. He also participated in the Holi Milan ceremony with senior party leaders and, in June, joined his father to inaugurate the Bakhtiyarpur riverfront, recalling his childhood memories of the town. 

However, Nishant Kumar went to his village and praised his father. It was considered that he would soon join politics and join the JD(U). In what was interpreted as his desire to slip into the shoes of his father, Nishant has reportedly been closely involved in key government decisions and political developments, while also studying the works of socialist icons like Rammanohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan. However, when the preparations for the election began, he withdrew himself to his shell. He did not join the JD(U); forget contesting the polls.

Nitish Kumar: political legacy

When Nitish Kumar's exit from Bihar was discussed two months back, it was decided that his son would be made the deputy chief minister. If media reports are to be believed, Nishant Kumar wanted some more time, wanted to travel across the state and understand its problems before taking the plunge. Hid induction indicates that the engineer-turned-politician has arrived at the political stage and may make his presence felt. 

Analysts believe Nishant Kumar may find it difficult to fill the shoes of his father, who was a giant in Bihar's politics. Nitish Kumar carved out a place for himself in Bihar politics through good governance, development, his pro-women programmes, and social justice. Notorious for his flip-flap politics and getting the nickname of "Paltu Ram" for changing political coalitions many times, Nitish Kumar ultimately moved closer to the BJP, whom he opposed earlier. 

Nishant Kumar JD(U)

Nishant Kumar will have to carry not only the baggage of his father's image, good governance, and people-centric politics, but also the accusation of paving the path for the BJP, accused of being a communal party. How does he navigates his path, establish himself in the state's politics, and makes adjustments with the BJP, is yet to be seen. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan begins new chapter, officially registers marriage with Sophie Shine in Gurugram
Shikhar Dhawan begins new chapter, officially registers marriage with Sophie
Shekhar Suman says Shah Rukh Khan gave him something 'very expensive' after he declined big cheque for Chalte Chalte: 'He wouldn't listen'
Shekhar Suman says Shah Rukh Khan gave him something 'very expensive'
Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath's murder: 3 detained; Victim's mother makes shocking claims; CID begins probe
Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath's murder: 3 detained; Victim's mother mak
Nishant Kumar joins Samrat Chaudhary cabinet, signals new power shift in Bihar politics
Can Nishant Kumar inherit Nitish Kumar’s political legacy?
Hyundai Creta 2026 Facelift Explained: What’s new, what’s gone, what it costs
Hyundai Creta 2026 Facelift Explained: What’s new, what’s gone, what it costs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement