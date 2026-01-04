How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?

President Nicolas Maduro’s capture and the U.S. takeover of Venezuela could reset India’s oil and pharma trade, unfreeze $1 billion stuck under sanctions, and signal tougher, transactional negotiations for India-U.S. trade talks.

How may President Nicolas Maduro's capture and regime change in Venezuela impact India? After remaining tight-lipped for hours, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement that was an advisory for about 400 Indians living in the South American country. Though India drastically reduced its crude imports from Venezuela after the US imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela, the economic relations are not over. The government-owned ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) still operates two projects in the country. Besides, the Latin American country has geopolitical and ideological significance, besides the historical relations.

Venezuela crude oil and India

Venezuela was the seventh largest source of crude oil for India in 2012, when it became the biggest Asian oil importer of the country. India-Venezuela bilateral trade reached $5.728 billion in the financial year 2019-20. It nosedived to $2.79 billion after the US imposed economic sanctions on the South American country. Apart from crude oil, New Delhi imports scrap iron and scrap copper. On the other hand, India exports refined petroleum, packaged medicines, blood, antiserum, vaccines, toxins and cultures, heavy mixed woven cotton, machinery like electric generating sets and engine parts and pesticides to Venezuela.

(People protest against US attack on Venezuela.)

OVL, RIL in Venezuela

The Indian company ONGC Videsh Limited set up a joint venture with Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA in 2008. Petrolera IndoVenezolana SA was established for the exploration and extraction of crude oil in the San Cristóbal field. Three Indian firms - OVL, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Oil India Ltd (OIL)—along with Repsol of Spain and Petronas of Malaysia, are a part of the consortium for exploration and extraction in the San Cristobal 1 oil field. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was awarded a 15-year crude supply contract by PDVSA to import 400,000 barrels of oil per day. The RIL processes the crude at its twin refineries at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ruia-owned Essar is another major importer of oil from Venezuela.

Indian pharmaceutical firms in Venezuela

Besides, Indian pharmaceutical companies Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark, Claris, and Cipla operate in Venezuela. Cipla has 120 medications approved in the South American country, and at least half of its AIDS patients were dependent on the Indian drugs. However, due to the US economic sanctions, more than $1 billion is stuck in Venezuelan banks. Now, after the regime change and the US takeover, the sanctions are most likely to be lifted, and New Delhi may get this money back. Besides, normal bilateral trade may resume and India may import crude oil from Venezuela. However, unlike earlier, it will not be cheaper compared to the international price.

(Nicolas Maduro onboard US carrier.)

Will Venezuela crisis impact BTA talks?

The Donald Trump administration has also set the alarm bells ringing for India. After imposing a 50% cumulative tariff on India and putting pressure for more market access, the Venezuela crisis has shown the US aggression and its obsession for favourable business deals. It has also come at a time when the two sides are likely to soon resume the stalled talks for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). As the relations under the Trump administration are completely transactional, the Indian negotiators will find it increasingly difficult to get concessions. The Venezuela crisis has shown how Washington behaves to exploit the business opportunities of other countries. It may be a lesson as well as a threat to India when it resumes the BTA talks.