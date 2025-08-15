New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

Statistics New Zealand has released fresh data showing that nearly 72,000 citizens bid adieu to their homeland during the year ended June 2025 -- a jump from 67,500 departures reported in the previous 12-month period. Read on to know why this is happening and where are people moving.

New Zealand, a popular destination for immigrants from India, is facing a new challenge as a record number of its citizens are leaving the country and moving elsewhere. The number of people exiting the island nation reached the highest level in 13 years and those leaving include many young people. Statistics New Zealand has released fresh data showing nearly 72,000 citizens bid adieu to their homeland during the year ended June 2025 -- a jump from 67,500 departures reported in the previous 12-month period. This comes as the country of 53 lakh sees a slowing economy and plummeting job opportunities.

Who is leaving New Zealand and why?

The exodus of Kiwis comes amid one of New Zealand's worst recessions since 1991, which analysts have attributed to low productivity levels and a number of policy mistakes. Unemployment in the country is at a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the second quarter, according to official data. New Zealand's net migration -- number of those arriving minus the number of leavers -- has also fallen, with the number of new foreign nationals halving from 2024. Since last year, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has slashed its cash rate by 225 basis points to support the worsening economy. Among the leavers, there were 38 percent of people aged between 18 to 30 years.

Where are New Zealanders moving and for what reasons?

New Zealanders, fed up with the cost of living and fewer employment opportunities, are choosing to move to the neighbouring Australia, Britain, or elsewhere, according to experts. One thing that makes Australia a top choice is its relocation packages in sectors where it has a skill shortage. New Zealanders also do not require a visa to work in Australia. New Zealand has notably been a popular choice among Indians looking to settle abroad. According to the 2023 Census, Indians made up the third-largest ethnic group in the country, representing nearly 6 percent of the total population.