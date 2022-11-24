New allegations against Kanye West explained: Rapper accused of showing Kim Kardashian's nude photos

File Photo

Kanye West has been making headlines for the past few months for all the wrong reasons. Amid reports that Ye could lose full custody of his children, now former Adidas workers have claimed that Kanye West showed them explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Page Six, quoting Rolling Stone, said that an Adidas creative has claimed that West showed him an explicit picture of the reality TV star during a 2018 job interview.

Kanye allegedly told the Adidas employee, "My wife just sent me this." The employee further said that Kanye reportedly said so while pulling up a "very revealing and personal" photo of Kardashian on his phone, Page Six reported.

According to Page Six, when a third person was asked about West showing photos of Kim, they seemingly confirmed the allegations. They claimed that West was "not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private."

It was in October that West had shocked Adidas executives by playing a pornographic movie during a recent meeting in an odd business move. The 5-people meeting was also captured on camera and was later uploaded in a YouTube video titled "LAST WEEK", Page Six reported.

In the video, which was captured with a fisheye lens, West along with two of his representatives and Adidas executives were seen seated on black stools arranged in a semicircle inside an empty room.

Kanye was seen holding his phone horizontally in front of the businessmen and the video started playing, as per Page Six.

Soon, one of the men asked, "Is this a porn movie?" to which Kanye replied saying, "Yeah!" "Jesus Christ," one of them exclaimed. The Yeezy founder kept his phone close to their faces despite their discomfort.

West's phone was ultimately taken away from him by one of the guys, who then yelled, "Come on man, come on!"

According to Page Six, the X-rated movie's apparent goal was to draw parallels between its story and Kanye's business dealings with the sportswear company, which was in charge of producing and distributing his billion-dollar Yeezy brand.

"I'm only gonna work with Adidas if he's the CEO," said Kanye, pointing to one of his team members.

"You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership," he went on. "The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated, so then the girl was like, 'Well then I'm going to do the thing that's your worst nightmare'."

Adidas cut ties with Kanye soon after.