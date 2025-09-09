'Nepo Kid' Movement: Nepalis must roar across plains and mountains, as their murdered countrymen lie in anger

'Nepo Kids' Trend: Protests exploded from social media onto the streets of Nepal— Read about the campaign and how Oli's barbarity spliting the nation.

Nepal Unrest: A movement that targeted the children of wealthy and powerful officials was gaining traction online before the deadly protests in Nepal over the social media shutdown that took 19 lives.

Bloodiest Day In Nepal

The bloodiest day in Nepal's democratic history occurred on Monday, when security forces terrorized Gen Z protesters who were protesting against social media bans, nepotism, and corruption. In a display of his ruthless vulgarity, KP Sharma Oli's soldiers opened fire on helpless teenagers and youngsters in front of the nation's parliament, killing 19 people. The same number of murders were committed by Gyanendra Shah during the 2006 protests to restore democracy. The democratically elected prime minister, who witnessed yesterday's ruthless murder of his citizens in broad daylight just outside the temple of democracy, has now eclipsed the dreadful record of the previously autocratic former king.

KP Oli - The Ruthless Murderer?

The death toll may have increased because many of the 350 injured had been shot in the head and chest, escalating the terror on Tuesday morning after a long, restless night. With the help of his 'partner in crime', Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Oli outraged the conscience of the country by murdering innocent citizens in broad daylight directly in front of the parliament. As is normal, Oli hasn't apologized for orchestrating the murder.

In response to protesters entering a restricted area near the parliament in Nepal's capital, local police used live bullets, water cannons, and tear gas. Curfews have been implemented by the administration in several neighborhoods of the city as the protests continue to expand. Facebook, YouTube, and X were among the social media sites that were banned by the country last week for not registering with the authorities. Popular mobile video service TikTok complied with the rule and is still in use today.

What Is 'Nepo Kid' Movement?

In a video that went viral, a TikTok user stated, "Nepo Kids flaunt their lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok, but never explain where the money comes from." The word, which comes from nepotism, was first used to characterize star children in Hollywood and Bollywood. It eventually spread to political dynasties in the Philippines and is currently popular in Nepal. Posts and videos with hashtags like #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal have brought to light the clear-cut contrast between the luxurious lives of the wealthy and the hard lives of common Nepalis, many of whom work overseas simply to provide for their families. Basically, the "nepo kid" movement targeted the children of powerful and prominent individuals, accusing them of leading lavish lives that were allegedly funded by corruption. Exotic travel, expensive cars, and education abroad were all part of these lavish lifestyles.

Reversal Of Social Media Ban

The nation banned a number of social media platforms last week, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, for failing to register with the government. On TikTok, which is still in operation, videos that displays the hardships of common Nepalis with the children of politicians showing off their costly vacations and luxury possessions have gone viral since the ban. In an online movement that began on TikTok, Reddit, and other sites, young protesters are demanding accountability from political families and a reversal of the social media ban. However, critics caution that making kids answerable for their parents' action could encourage cyberbullying.

The government of Nepal blocked access to a number of social media platforms last week after the companies failed to register under new regulations intended to crack down on misuse. The government said that people create fake IDs and use them to spread hate speech and fake news, commit fraud, and commit other crimes on these platforms. The notice did not specify which platforms were targeted by the government, but it did order the deactivate unregistered social media accounts.

Citizens Inactiveness Behind Nepal Unrest?

A lot of Nepalis think that corruption has gone too far and opponents have criticized Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's administration for not fulfilling its pledges to combat corruption or advance long-standing economic problems. The responsibility of the common people and their failure to uphold the citizen dharma undoubtedly gave the barbarians at the top more confidence. The myth that Nepalis were becoming good citizens by continuing to pay their taxes and allowing politicians to act freely has been perpetuated for at least the last 20 years. As a result of their complacency, Gen Z, who they believed were too busy producing content for the internet, finally decided that enough was enough and took to the streets.

More Than A Protest Now

This movement has evolved from a mere protest against corruption, nepotism, and social media ban to a fight to preserve the democratic rights and humanity of Nepalis. To defend the soul of this country, they must roar across the plains and mountains, the villages and the towns, as their murdered countrymen lie in anger.

The Nepalis must maintain their faith in their capacity to defeat the barbarians democratically, even as they struggle with the sorrow and anger resulting from an unparalleled national tragedy and their Gandhian principles of non-violence appear inadequate to address the atrocity inflicted upon the populace. Unfortunately for the top barbarians, no rifle barrel has ever been as strong as the hearts of those who are fighting for justice. So, they have to battle as hard as they can to keep their position of authority as citizens of this country.