Nepal: Why was impeachment motion moved against Sushila Karki, prime minister elect?

Sushila Karki has been at the eye of the storm several times.

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Sushila Karki, has accepted the army's offer to become the interim prime minister of Nepal. The first woman to reach the highest office of the judiciary will now be the first woman prime minister of the Himalayan nation. In spite of being a nonpolitical person, she has been at the eye of the storm many times in her otherwise illustrious career. Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar town of Morang district, Sushila earned a Masters degree in Political Science from the Banaras Hindu University in India.

This is the place where she met her future husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, a political activist and leader of the youth wing of the Nepali Congress. She got a Master's degree of Masters in Law from Tribhuvan University. Sushila became a senior Advocate in 2007 before being appointed an ad hoc justice at the Supreme Court on January 22, 2009. Sushila Karki was appointed as a permanent Justice on November 18, 2010, and acting Chief Justice on April 13, 2016.

She became the Chief Justice of Nepal on July 10, 2016, and held that office till June 7, 2017. It was in the highest office of the judiciary, where Sushila Karki became the centre of controversy that shook Nepal.

Impeachment motion against Sushila Karki

Nepali Congress and the Maoist Centre moved an impeachment motion against Sushila Karki in the parliament on April 30, 2017. The motion was moved after Sushila Karki overturned the appointment of Jaya Bahadur Chanda as the police chief and ordered the government to appoint Navaraj Silwal instead. This ruling was viewed as the beginning of a confrontation with the Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachada'-led coalition government. It was considered a pro-democracy move after a history of political parties determining police appointments on the basis of "undue favours rather than merit."

Sushila Karki accused of judicial interference

Suhila Karki was accused of "visibly taking sides in cases" and interfering in the executive's powers. The impeachment motion was supported by 249 MPs of the then ruling Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-M). However, civil society members came out in her support and demanded that the suspension be revoked. The issue drew global attention as Sushila Karki was seen as a symbol of unbiased judicial corrections in an otherwise unstable polity of Nepal.

The global body Human Rights Watch interfered. It said in its report, "Regardless of the merits of the court’s ruling in the (police chief appointment) case, the ruling coalition’s move to impeach Chief Justice Karki is nothing short of an attempt to override a judicial decision…" It added, "This violates the fundamental principle that the judiciary should be able to function without interference from political forces."

The Supreme Court ordered Parliament to put the impeachment motion on hold. Sushila Karki retired in June of 2017. The matter was dropped.

Landmark verdict's Sushila Karki

In yet another decision that drew applause and controversy at the same time, she convicted and imprisoned a sitting minister on corruption charges. In yet another landmark judgment delivered by Sushila Karki, she allowed Nepali women to pass citizenship on to their children, a right otherwise limited to men.

