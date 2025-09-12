Nepal: What are responsibilities of interim prime minister? What can Sushila Karki do?

Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly over alleged insult of..., responsibility taken by...
EXPLAINER
According to the Constitution of Nepal, the interim prime minister has certain defined roles and responsibilities. His duties encompass executive, legislative, and transitional functions to stabilise the nation during periods of political uncertainty.
Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been sworn in as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal. After the incumbent Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli quit in the wake of the mass uprising, triggered by the ban on 26 social media platforms, a never-before-seen situation arose in the Himalayan nation. Sushila Karki was chosen for being nonpolitical, though her husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, was an active member of the Nepali Congress. However, Karki is known for her confrontation with the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and its chief, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda.'
What are the responsibilities of an interim prime minister in Nepal and what can Sushila Karki do at the present juncture?
Key Responsibilities of the Interim Prime Minister
According to the Interim Constitution, 2007, the interim prime minister leads the Council of Ministers and holds executive authority. It includes issuing directives, controlling, and regulating the administration of Nepal, subject to the Constitution and other laws.
As enshrined in the policy of collective responsibilities, the Council of Ministers, headed by the Prime Minister, is collectively responsible to the legislature: the Parliament. Ministers are individually accountable to both the Prime Minister and the Parliament.
The president appoints the ministers at the recommendation of the prime minister and holds office at his pleasure. The Council of Ministers is collectively responsible for the advice tendered to the president.
(Singh Durbar, Kathmandu)
The interim prime minister takes all executive actions of the Government of Nepal. All orders are taken in the name of the government. Orders and other instruments made and executed in the name of the Government are authenticated in such manner as specified by rules made by the Government.