EXPLAINER

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks

Sushila Karki is known for her confrontation with former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. She came under the lens after she praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Know what Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang has said about her.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks
Sushila Karki, Prime Minister Elect, Nepal (File Image)
Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been selected as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal by the leadership of the movement led by Gen Z. Though voices of dissent have been heard, she is most likely to take the oath soon. However, some people in Nepal believe that she has been elected under pressure from India, the neighboring country, which plays the big brother role most of the time. Considering her background and confrontation with former communist prime ministerPushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' the possibility should not be ruled out. 

Sushila Karki confronts 'Prachanda'

Serving as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal, Sushila Karki established herself as a champion of the independence of the judiciary.She chose to challenge the coalition government led by Prachanda by overturning the appointment of Jaya Bahadur Chanda as the police chief and ordered the government to appoint Navaraj Silwai instead.It was considered a pro-democracy move after a history of political parties determining police appointments on the basis of "undue favours rather than merit." 

Impeachment motion against Sushila Karki

Suhila Karki was accused of "visibly taking sides in cases" and interfering in the executive's powers. The Nepali Congress and the Maoist Centre moved an impeachment motion against Sushila Karki in the parliament on April 30, 2017. The impeachment motion was supported by 249 MPs of the then-ruling Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-M). However, civil society members came out in her support and demanded that the suspension be revoked. 

Sushila Karki praises Narnendra Modi

Years after this, Sushila Karki made her inclinations clear by openly praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking to a television journalist, she said, "I salute Modi ji, I have a good opinion of Modi ji." In yet another interview, she praised India for helping Nepal at a time of need. She said, "India has always helped Nepal. We are very close." Playing down differences with India, Sushila Karki said, "When utensils are kept together, they make noise, such things happen."

Who is Harka Sampang?

Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang has objected to the election of Karki and emphasized that the country's leader should be chosen on the basis of nationalism. In a Facebook post, he wrote, "Be young... Be careful, keep doing it! Change is not a character; it is an act of changing the attitude, changing the system! Need a tremendous character, not a foolish person! The country needs strong leadership! Don't choose the person who fights when the foreigners blow! We should choose an atteri man! Don't choose lure jhumre when the country is chasing!" 

 

In another post on the social media platform, Harka Sampang wrote, "The country neither got exhausted nor development because of a person who hides in times of crisis, coward who cannot come on the streets, giving the habit of giving himself to others, who cannot face uncomfortable situations, who want to carry others on shoulders, the country neither could get drain nor development!"

 

Though he did not attack Sushila Karki by taking her name, he talks of a strong leader who can fight.  Sampang's attacks make it clear that there is no consensus on the selection of Sushila Karki. Harka Sampang made his intentions clearer when he met Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel. 

