Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India’s diplomacy, how will ties with Kathmandu reshape?

How will India-Nepal relations change with change of guards in the Himalayan state?

How may India's relations with Nepal change after the new government takes over? This question has arisen after the General Election in Nepal, for which polling was held on December 7. With the Rastriya Swatantra Party heading towards a landslide victory and rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah emerging as a giant killer, this has taken on even greater significance. "Balen," as the rapper is lovingly called, has gained a comfortable lead over veteran communist leader and ousted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.



While KP Sharma Oli is known for his anti-India rhetoric, Balendra hit the headlines sometime back when he said, "F*ck America, F*ck India, F*ck China." Though the former Kathmandu Mayor completed his Masters on Structural Engineering at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, he got the notoriety for his anti-India speeches and taunts. When the rapper joined politics, he meticulously planned his attacks on India. He began his anti-India rants in 2023 by demanding a ban on the screening of Indian films in Nepal.

Balendra Shah ups anti-India rhetoric

To justify his demand, the former Kathmandu mayor said that a film had depicted Sita as a daughter of India, while she was born in Janakpur in Nepal. Talking to journalists, Balen said, "In Bollywood films, Pakistan is always shown as a place of guns and bombs. Because of this, citizens of Sri Lanka and Nepal are afraid to visit Pakistan, thinking only terrorists live there. This should be opposed."

Balendra Shah continued with his agenda of attacking India. He went to the extent of putting up a map of "Greater Nepal" showing Nepal's borders extending beyond present-day borders and including territories that were once under Nepali rule before the Sugaulli Treaty of 1816. However, analysts believe it was in response to a mural made in the Indian Parliament, showing "Akhand Bharat," which also claimed many parts of Nepal as part of India. When the issue escalated and people began to question him, he stuck to his stand and refused to budge. He said, "I never said anything for which I should apologise. India called its parliamentary map a cultural one, so we put up a historical map of Greater Nepal. No one should object.”

Baen joins Rastriya Swantratra Party

"Balen" hit the headlines again in 2025 when he made a post that included a swear word used against opposition political parties in Nepal and multiple countries, including India, China, and the US. However, later he deleted the post. The 35-year-old rapper contested the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate and won it. He brought some drastic changes and took some decisions that stirred controversies; however, he became more popular. Balen quit after two years in the office. He joined the RSP last December. It was a win-win deal for both. While the party led by former television host-turned-politician Rabi Lamichhane got one of the most popular faces, he received the support of the grassroot workers.

KP Sharme blames India for the Gen-Z movement

Deposed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli indirectly blamed India for his ouster. Oli reportedly resigned under pressure from the Nepal Army after 19 people were killed in the crackdown on the nationwide protest against the suspension of 26 social media platforms. However, he chose to rake up nationalism and put the blame on India without naming it. In a statement issued from the Shivpuri barracks of the Nepal Army, he said that he would have remained in power had he not raised the border dispute of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura. Nepal claims this to be a disputed territory with India.

Oli rakes up anti-India rant

Raising the anti-India rant, the former prime minister of Nepal claimed that he lost power because he had "opposed the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya." Oli said, "I insisted that Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal. I maintained that Lord Shri Ram was born in Nepal, not India, as the scriptures say." He added, "Had I compromised on these stands, I could have chosen many easier paths and reaped many benefits."