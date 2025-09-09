Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal Social Media Protest: Although the Nepalese government has lifted the ban on social media platforms, the protest continues to persist. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is under intense pressure from his own party. Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachanda' has supported the protesters.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Will Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli quit coming under intense pressure from people inside and outside the party? The man known for his stubbornness and lack of flexibility, the communist leader is infamous for not listening to others and sticking to his guns, come what may. But a lot of water has flown through the Karnali and the Koshi rivers since the now-disbanded People's Liberation Army of Nepal fought the decisive civil war and deposed King Gyanendra. 

Those who fought against the monarchy are disillusioned and up in arms against their own people, who have completely ignored the masses after coming to power. At least 19 people were killed in the nationwide protest in Nepal, which erupted after 26 social media platforms were banned.  However, it soon snowballed into a massive protest against the government. It is proved by the fact that despite the lifting of the ban and resignation of a cabinet minister, the protest is going on. 

Ruling party leaders targeted

The people's anger can be gauged by the fact that the ruling Nepali Congress party’s central office in Sanepa was set on fire Tuesday. The house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur was also set ablaze. The protesters also pelted stones at the Bhaisepati residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel. The house of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, who resigned from the post on Monday, was not spared either. The demonstrators also hurled stones at the Bhaisepati-based residence of Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel. They reached the Budhanilkantha-based house of former prime minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. However, they were stopped before they could attack.

 

Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit?

KP Sharma Oli is under intense pressure to quit from his own party men. Former Prime Minister and guerrilla leader Pushpa Kumar Dahal has openly supported the protesters. An expert on Nepali affairs and writer of many books on Nepal, Anand Swaroop Verma feels that Oli may try his best to stop the pressure and stick to his office. Talking to DNA India exclusively, he said, "KP Sharma Oli is an extremely stubborn person; he generally does not listen to anyone. He will try his best to stick to his office." However, he also feels that it will be difficult for him to be in the office if the entire party goes against him. 

Verma says, "Nepal has never been a colony, unlike India. So, the mindset of the masses is completely different from ours. If the people have come out against the government for its failure, it will be difficult for Oli to ignore them. Nepalese are great fighters." 

Oli's houses set on fire

Meanwhile, protesters have put Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s private residence in Balkot in Bhaktapur on fire Tuesday morning. Quoting government officials, Kathmandu Post reported that the demonstrators marched to Oli’s residence and attempted to breach security despite police intervention. When officers tried to block them, the protesters refused to retreat and eventually torched the houses inside the compound. There are two houses at Oli’s Balkot residence, both of which were set ablaze during the incident. PM Oli must read the writing on the wall.

