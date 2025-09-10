Nepal Protest: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, Balendra Shah or someone else?

Nepal Social Media Protest: How long will the Nepal Army keep the situation in control? Will it take a political role amid a leadership vacuum and chaos? Will Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, or Balendra Shah emerge as the next prime minister of Nepal?

Who will be the next prime minister of Nepal? Will former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki take over the reins of the government till the fresh general elections are held? Will former Prime Minister and Nepal Socialist Party leader Baburam Bhattarai make a comeback? How long has the Nepal Army kept the things in its control? Will it take a political role amid a leadership vacuum and chaos, or help the civilian leadership emerge and take things under its command? These questions have been tossed amid a quickly changing political scenario in the Himalayan nation.

Will Sushila Karki be Nepal's PM?

If media reports are to be believed, Sushila Karki is emerging as a choice because of her non-political character. Though her husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, was a youth leader of the Nepali Congress in his student days, she remained non-political.She became Chief Justice on July 11, 2016, and is the only woman in the country to hold this office. Interestingly, the Constitutional Council, headed by the then Prime Minister KP Oli, recommended her for the post, and now she may replace him.If reports are to be believed, some Gen Z activists are in her favour, though they are discussing other names also.

(Balendra Shah, Kathmandu Mayor)

Balendra Shah to tune Nepal?

Another person is Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah. The hip-hop singer and rapper is the first independent candidate to be elected as the mayor of the capital city. He, too, is considered nonpolitical. More than 800,000 people follow him on Instagram. Balen, as he is popularly called, often appears wearing a dark blazer and sunglasses. He has almost 4 lakh followers on the social media platform X. In an Instagram post, he reportedly called then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli a "terrorist" who did not understand the "pain of losing a son or daughter." His rap track "Balidan," or "Sacrifice," released in 2020, got more than 11 million YouTube views. This song criticises the establishment for corruption, social injustice, and governance failures.

Will Baburam Bhattarai return?

Baburam Bhattarai is another contender for the prime minister's office. Taking to X, he expressed apprehensions that the Gen Z protest against the government might have been hijacked by outsiders. He feared that the recent attacks on institutions, including Parliament, Singha Durbar, the courts, the Home Ministry, and political party offices, and their residences, might have been orchestrated by infiltrators rather than the genuine protesters.

(Baburam Bhattarai, Former Prime Minister, Nepal)

Bhattarai calls it 'Counter-Revolution'

Calling it a counter-revolution, he wrote in a post, "Perhaps the 'Revolution' is now turning into a 'Counter-Revolution'. I had warned you at the outset while supporting you—beware of 'wolves in sheep's clothing'! Who could be deliberately setting fire to the main pillars of democracy? What could their motive be?"

Nepal Army takes over

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has taken most things under its control. It has imposed a nationwide curfew and warned of punishment for anyone involved in violence and vandalism. Military checkpoints have been set up at several places across the capital, where officers are checking the IDs of any vehicles passing through. Troops are on the road with loudspeakers it their hands and calling for people to stay at home, "No unnecessary travel."