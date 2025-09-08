Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

Nepal Social Media Protest: The access to 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat and Snapchat, was restricted on September 5 after these companies failed to get themselves registered with the Nepal government.

When will Nepal restore the banned social media platforms? Experts believe it may take weeks, if not months. If the government bows to the popular sentiments of the younger generation and withdraws the ban at least for the time being, things may be different; otherwise, these companies, as well as hundreds of thousands of students, may have to wait for an unknown period. Hundreds of thousands of people belonging to the Gen-Z class came out on the streets of the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu Monday, protesting against the ban and some of them clashed with the police.

Will Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X be restored?

They were angry after the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology instructed the regulating authority to instruct service providers to restrict access to 26 platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat, and Snapchat. Access to these platforms was restricted on September 5 after they failed to get themselves registered with the ministry. These foreign platforms were given seven days to register their operations in Nepal and appoint a local contact person.

Supreme court asks to make legal arrangements

Upholding the government's decision, the Supreme Court cited the need to regulate revenues and address misinformation. It also directed the government to create the required legal arrangements. However, analysts believe it will take weeks, if not months, to create the legal framework because the concerned bill has stirred debate on its provisions. While people and some of the parties see the bill as a threat to press freedom and digital expression, the federal government claims it does not intend to restrict free speech. Some civil society groups have criticized the bill and compared it to censorship in neighbouring country China.

Will government amend bill?

If the government decides to amend the act, it will have to move an amendment bill in the parliament and get it approved. The KP Sharma Oli-led party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), does not enjoy a majority on its own; he leads a coalition government. It will be difficult for him to get the bill approved, and he will avoid such a risky venture. Justifying the government's move and signaling its approach, Communication and IT Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung has said that the social media platforms were given enough time to register.



Manifestation of Gen-Z's deep-rooted frustration?

Analysts believe that the widespread and unexpected protests are a manifestation of the deep-rooted frustration of the youth. The government has been accused of corruption, political and governance incompetence, and lack of overall capacity to take the country forward. They are also upset with the political instability, as the Himalayan state has witnessed a change of government too often, with no prime minister completing his five-year term.

Experts believe that the government and the ruling coalition are aware of the anger of the people, and they may come out with a solution soon lest the protest become a movement against the government. The government is already under pressure from the ultra-royalists who want to restore the monarchy, which was uprooted in a revolution in 2006.

