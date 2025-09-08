Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

IRCTC Launches 7 Jyotirlinga Tour 2025: Know route, price, facilities, how to book train package

Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes viral: 'No offence...'

4 Meme Coins Set to Outperform the Market in 2025

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri Achieves 94% Golden Ratio Score, Ranked Among the World's Most Handsome Men

Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know

Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'

Three dead after MSRTC bus collides with two-wheeler in Nashik, know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Main reason...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

Nepal Social Media Protest: The access to 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat and Snapchat, was restricted on September 5 after these companies failed to get themselves registered with the Nepal government.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?
Hundreds of thousands of people protested against the social media ban in Nepal.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When will Nepal restore the banned social media platforms? Experts believe it may take weeks, if not months. If the government bows to the popular sentiments of the younger generation and withdraws the ban at least for the time being, things may be different; otherwise, these companies, as well as hundreds of thousands of students, may have to wait for an unknown period. Hundreds of thousands of people belonging to the Gen-Z class came out on the streets of the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu Monday, protesting against the ban and some of them clashed with the police. 

Will Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube,  X be restored?

They were angry after the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology instructed the regulating authority to instruct service providers to restrict access to 26 platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat, and Snapchat. Access to these platforms was restricted on September 5 after they failed to get themselves registered with the ministry. These foreign platforms were given seven days to register their operations in Nepal and appoint a local contact person. 

Supreme court asks to make legal arrangements

Upholding the government's decision, the Supreme Court cited the need to regulate revenues and address misinformation. It also directed the government to create the required legal arrangements. However, analysts believe it will take weeks, if not months, to create the legal framework because the concerned bill has stirred debate on its provisions. While people and some of the parties see the bill as a threat to press freedom and digital expression, the federal government claims it does not intend to restrict free speech. Some civil society groups have criticized the bill and compared it to censorship in neighbouring country China. 

Will government amend bill?

If the government decides to amend the act, it will have to move an amendment bill in the parliament and get it approved. The KP Sharma Oli-led party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), does not enjoy a majority on its own; he leads a coalition government. It will be difficult for him to get the bill approved, and he will avoid such a risky venture. Justifying the government's move and signaling its approach, Communication and IT Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung has said that the social media platforms were given enough time to register.

 

 
Manifestation of Gen-Z's deep-rooted frustration?

Analysts believe that the widespread and unexpected protests are a manifestation of the deep-rooted frustration of the youth. The government has been accused of corruption, political and governance incompetence, and lack of overall capacity to take the country forward. They are also upset with the political instability, as the Himalayan state has witnessed a change of government too often, with no prime minister completing his five-year term. 

Experts believe that the government and the ruling coalition are aware of the anger of the people, and they may come out with a solution soon lest the protest become a movement against the government. The government is already under pressure from the ultra-royalists who want to restore the monarchy, which was uprooted in a revolution in 2006. 

 

FAQs

Q1: Why did people protest against the government in Nepal?

Ans: Hundreds of thousands of people belonging to the Gen-Z class came out on the streets of the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu Monday, protesting against the ban on 26 social media platforms, including,  Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat, and Snapchat.

Q2: Why were the social media platforms banned in Nepal?

Ans: Access to the social media platforms was restricted on September 5 after they failed to get themselves registered with the ministry. These foreign platforms were given seven days to register their operations in Nepal and appoint a local contact person. 

Summary

People in Nepal were angry after the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology instructed the regulating authority to instruct service providers to restrict access to 26 platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat and Snapchat. Access to these platforms was restricted on September 5 after they failed to get themselves registered with the ministry. These foreign platforms were given seven days to register their operations in Nepal and appoint a local contact person. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration, accused on the run
Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status...
From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1 box office day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan film mints Rs 150 crore
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE