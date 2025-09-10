Nepal Protest: Is US behind political turmoil? Donald Trump's game plan exposed? How does closeness to China irk Washington?

Nepal Social Media Protest: During the communist revolution in Nepal, when the People's Guerrilla Liberation Army was fighting against the Royal Nepal Army, the US supplied arms and ammunition to Kathmandu and encouraged countries like France to supply weapons to the Himalayan nation.

Is the US behind the political turmoil in Nepal? Is the US deep state, along with its intelligence and overt aid agencies and organisations, behind the uprising led by Gen Z? Is Washington upset with the rise and establishment of left-wing politics and want to blunt it and wipe out the left presence in this small but strategically significant South Asian country? The Himalayan country, sandwiched between communist China and India, the world's largest democracy, witnessed a communist revolution that dethroned the centuries-old monarchy, which had been friendly to both India and the US. Is the US upset with the increasing influence of China?

(Protest in Nepal)

These questions have arisen in the wake of the people's uprising led by Gen Z on the pretext of the ban on 26 social media platforms. The government lifted the ban on the first day of the protest, though after the killing of 19 people. However, the protest continued and turned into a mass uprising against the government led by a leftist leader. It did not abate even after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned. People were surprised when the houses of five former prime ministers were set ablaze. Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachanda' backed the nationwide protest, yet his private house was burned down.

Protest traced to February 2022

The allegations of corruption, nepotism, unemployment, bad governance, government inefficiency, and other issues are not new. What happened suddenly? It can be traced back to a similar protest held in February 2022, when thousands of people came out on the streets of the capital, Kathmandu, protesting against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. The Nepalese parliament approved the MCC Compact on February 27. It was moved by the Nepali Congress-led coalition government of Sher Bahadur Deuba.

(Protest against MCC Compact in Kathmandu)

What is MCC?

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is an aid agency established by the US administration in 2004. However, the US national security strategy papers suggested that its primary aim is to further the US national security agenda. MCC CEO Alice Albright offered a grant of $500 million to Nepal in October 2023 to improve its electricity infrastructure, with the condition that Kathmandu would invest $130 million in the project. It was decided to construct a 315 km-long transmission line that could be connected to the Indian power grid so that Nepal could sell the surplus electricity.

MCC to back US security interests?

However, analysts believe, the MCC was an overt agency to carry out the covert operations. It is not a hidden fact that the MCC and other related US government institutions have accelerated the process of weaponizing foreign aid in particular and foreign assistance by [the] US and its allies in general. It became evident even before the MCC was set up as US President George W. Bush, while introducing it to the National Security Strategy, 2002, said, "The events of September 11, 2001, taught us that weak states, like Afghanistan, can pose a great danger to our national interest as strong states." He added, "The United States will deliver greater development assistance through the New Millennium Challenge Account to nations that govern justly, invest in their people, and encourage economic freedom."

The US strategy can be understood by the fact that the US secretary of state is the chairman and the secretary of the treasury of the MCC board. The rest of the board is composed of US government officials, including a representative of USAID and others.

Is MCC to wipe out left elements in Nepal?

The analysts believe that the main objective of the MCC is to ruin the left politics, which is already divided among many camps and parties. During the communist revolution in Nepal, when the People's Guerrilla Liberation Army was fighting against the Royal Nepal Army, the US supplied arms and ammunition to Kathmandu and encouraged countries like France, Germany and Switzerland to supply weapons to the Himalayan nation. Most of the weapons were snatched and looted from the Royal Nepal Army by the communist guerrillas, enhancing their fighting capability with every such loot. The civil war ended with the defeat of the army and downfall of the monarchy; almost 40,000 fighters from both sides were killed.

How did communists fail in Nepal?

Experts believe that when the US failed to stop the communists, it decided to subvert their movement. Riddled by factionalism and divided on the line of action, form of government, and the economic model to be adopted by the republic, the communists soon became a divided house. It failed miserably in governance and became a hot spot of corruption. Even committed communist and former guerrilla leader Prachanda was accused of corruption and nepotism.

Nepal moves closer to communist China

Washington is also upset that Nepal has moved closer to China. All of the prime ministers coming from the communist parties, from Prachanda to Baburam Bhattarai to KP Sharma Oli, have moved closer to Beijing. Oli went to the extent of signing a treaty to join the Belt and Road Initiative and antagonising India by raising the border dispute. Nepal upped the ante by issuing a new map of the country showing the Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura regions in the Himalayas as its own. When Oli met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin on September 1, he objected to the India-China border trade deal, claiming that these areas belong to Nepal.

US game plan?

Veteran Nepal expert and journalist Ananda Swaroop Verma clearly sees the US role in the present uprising in the Himalayan nation. Talking exclusively to DNA India, he said, "Washington cannot allow communists to flourish in Nepal. It wants to ruin these forces come what may." It is also interesting to note that the name of Sushila Karki is being floated as the potential prime minister. The former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is considered to be a non-political person. Experts believe, if elected, Karki may best serve for a brief period till a fresh election is held.

(Then Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at SCO summit in Tianjin.)

Nepali Congress, along with small regional parties and monarchists of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RSP), may be able to win enough seats to share the booty with one of the communist parties to stitch a coalition government. It is interesting to note that RPP Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane has been released from Nakkhu Prison in Lalitpur amid the uprising.

What may happen next? Who will be the next prime minister of the country sandwiched between China and Nepal? Will he or she be able to put the country back on the track of development? How will the US and its agencies, like the MCC and the USAID, support the Himalayan nation, and at what price? These questions need answers.