Were Nepal's deadly floods man-made? How climate change may have turned glacier collapse into Himalayan catastrophe

Were Nepal's devastating floods man-made or a natural calamity, or a compound result of both? Did climate change and global warming enhance the possibilities and impact of a natural calamity? Explained here.

Are the recent floods in Nepal man-made? Are human activities and follies responsible for the devastating floods that have left 400 people dead and about 1,500 missing, besides a long trail of destruction and loss of infrastructure and facilities? Analysts believe that a massive part of a glacier at a very high altitude broke off, creating an avalanche that fell on the Lhende or Bhote Koshi river system and made a natural but temporary wall. As enough pressure was put on the wall, it collapsed. Consequently, a massive wall of water containing ice, rock, snow, and soil surged ahead and made its way through a narrow valley. It gained momentum and swept away everything that came on its way-people, houses, roads, bridges, hydroelectric power plants, and other infrastructure facilities.

Nepal floods explained

The moot question is: why did the glacier collapse? Initially, the US Geological Survey reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.4-5.2 on the Richter scale. However, soon after that, it clarified that it received the seismic signals after the collapse of the glacier and not before that, signifying that there was no tectonic movement. In other words, there was no earthquake.

However, satellite images show unusually high temperatures and reduced snow cover days before the glacial collapse, indicating the impact of increased temperature. Analysts believe that increased temperature and reduced ice cover helped a massive part of the ice melt, and it triggered the glacial collapse. So, there was no man-made reason like breach of a dam, mining activities, or engineering failure. However, the role of climate change behind the sudden increases in temperature and melting of ice can not be ruled out, though it has not yet been established.

That family in the green house. I hope they are alive and safe. what a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/t2tVR2cFD7 August 28, 2026

Nepal Floods: Climate Change

Nepal is home to thousands of glaciers at very high altitudes, and it is also a region of temperature is increasing rapidly. So, it is a highly volatile region where ice at high altitude is melting quickly, destabilising the entire area. Nepal is a part of the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, where the temperature has been rising rapidly since 2000, putting about two million people, who live downstream, at enormous risk.

Climate change has attracted the attention of ecologists and other experts because the Himalayan range is going through drastic changes for the following reasons:

Himalayan glaciers are retreating due to increased temperatures.

Permafrost is thawing, causing concerns for everyone.

Rock faces are becoming less stable under heat, and these are getting destabilised.

Heavy monsoon rainfall enhances the risk, making the entire region more vulnerable.

Nepal Floods: Global Warming

There are other man-made reasons behind the devastation. Nepal has constructed roads, bridges, settlements, hydroelectric projects and other facilities at high altitudes and in narrow valleys. It has altered slopes and drainage systems. Consequently, it has increased flood vulnerability and landslides downstream.

As these areas are remote, there is limited communication with the communities that live there and downstream, and so any information about the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood does not reach them in time.

In a nutshell, it can be said that the catastrophe was triggered by a natural calamity: glacial collapse and an ice-rock avalanche; it was not a human engineering failure. However, climate change increased the likelihood and severity of such an incident. Increased temperature due to global warming helped melt the glacier, which disturbed the ice-rock and caused the avalanche and the GLOF. Infrastructure development