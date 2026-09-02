From tunnels to test tubes: How are Indian forensic teams using DNA to name dead in Nepal’s worst flood disaster?

Why are victims of the Tibet-Nepal floods being buried without names? How will DNA bring them home? What happens next as more than 1,100 people have been killed and 4,000 are still missing in the devastating floods? Details here.

The Tibet-Nepal floods that killed more than 1,100 people and left more than 4,000 others missing also ruined the entire area. The flood swept everything that came in its way- houses, roads, bridges, hydropower plants, vehicles, and the identities of the people too. The Bhotekoshi–Trishuli valley, which bore the brunt of the deluge, has lost its life; it is a massively devastated and ruined place. The morgues are overflowing; hundreds of bodies are strewn on the roads or piled one over the other in the morgue; bodies of local people, those from other parts of Nepal, those of Indians, and those from foreign countries are mixed, mingled, put most randomly. Many stinking corpses have been entered into mass graves lest they trigger disease and bring more deaths, more devastation.

(Search and Rescue operations in Nepal. AI-generated infographic. )

Tibet-Nepal Floods

The authorities have pleaded for patience and cooperation from the relatives of those killed and stuck to the systematic science of identification: DNA, photographs, tags, and geo‑located graves. The process is slow, grim, and challenging, as the corpses have begun to stink, but it is scientific.

Nepal received about 650 bodies on August 30, 2026; only 27 were identified and handed over to the relatives of the victims. If the New York Times report is to be believed, 270 sets of bodies were received by just one morgue; these were so mutilated and severed that it was impossible to identify them. In Chitwan, out of 699 remains, 211 were so badly damaged that their identification was out of the question.

Nepal Floods: The Missing Indians (AI-made image)

Nepal Floods 2026: Victims identification

According to Reuters, the authorities ignored the established practice of "identify first, bury later", and they adopted the policy of "preserve evidence first, bury safely, identify as we can". No one could imagine sticking to the last rites according to Hindu rituals. The remains were simply put into the mass graves; they were wrapped in white shrouds, of course.

Forensic teams collect samples of tissues and bones from femurs or teeth, as the bodies have decomposed beyond recognition in most cases.

Relatives of the victims provide the forensic team with cheek cells, also called buccal swabs, and blood samples.

They also give details like age, sex, distinctive marks, last known location, and travel group, etc.

Forensic labs take DNA samples, make Short Tandem Repeat profiles, and try to match samples from parents, children, and siblings.

(Nepal Floods: Exploring Key Cooperation. AI-generated Infographic.)

The DNA matches are classified as positive, probable, or inconclusive.

After at least two independent analysts confirm the DNA match, the district authorities or embassies are informed.

The process of cremation or repatriation begins.

The Indian forensic team, consisting of 19 experts, is working in Nepal with Nepal Police CFSL and National FSL, Khumaltar.

The forensic and tunnel teams from India are a part of the wider humanitarian and response team. They are working round the clock to assist in aid flights, medical teams, and control rooms.

India was the first country to respond immediately after the tragedy struck the Himalayan state and send teams for rescue and relief. It also sent forensic teams and tunnel teams after Nepal requested technical assistance. Nepal's Prime Minister, Balen Shah, known for his anti-India rhetoric, made a U-turn immediately after rejecting an offer of assistance from India.

After getting assistance from New Delhi, the rapper-turned-politician also sought climate compensation from India, China, and the US. He has also hinted at raising the issue at the UN General Assembly sessions.