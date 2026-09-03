After Nepal Catastrophe, these Indian states face highest climate flood risk

Devastating floods in Nepal should upset the policymakers in India and coerce them to rethink their plans. A national climate vulnerability assessment has found that the states of Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal are highly vulnerable.

After the avalanche-triggered floods brought catastrophe to Nepal, alarm bells started ringing in its neighbouring country, India, situated in its downstream areas. At least 1,100 people have been killed, and more than 4,000 are still missing. Indian states of Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam are most prone to severe floods, depending on vulnerability, exposure to hazards, population affected, and future climate risks. However, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Union government released a National climate vulnerability assessment report and identified Jharkhand, Mizoram, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal as states highly vulnerable to climate change. The report has said that these states, mostly in the eastern part of the country, require prioritisation of adaptation interventions.

Climate Change

The report also says that poverty, dependence on climate-sensitive livelihoods, weak infrastructure, and limited adaptive capacity are other factors that may impact the severity of a similar catastrophe. Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Head, Climate Change Programme (CCP), DST said, "Assessing vulnerability was the first step towards assessing climate risk. There are two other components like Hazard and Exposure that also need to be assessed to arrive at overall climate risk. DST would take up these assessments in the next phase along with sectoral vulnerability assessments and assessments at sub-district levels."

(Floods wreak havoc in many parts of India.)

Assam

Assam is prone to floods, riverbank erosion, landslides, drought episodes, heat, and disease risk due to floods.

The eastern Indian state is prone to devastation because the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries bring floods and land erosion almost every year. It has the highest number of districts classified as highly to very highly vulnerable to floods in the IMD atlas.

Bihar

Bihar has monsoon floods, heatwaves, drought, and erratic rainfall as the main reasons for devastation.

A large population in Bihar is exposed to floods, coupled with widespread poverty, agricultural dependence and limited urban infrastructure. It is also among the states with the highest number of people being killed due to heat waves.

West Bengal

The eastern Indian state of West Bengal has monsoon floods, heatwaves, drought, and erratic monsoons every year. Consequently, the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans and low-lying coastal districts are exposed to cyclones, salinity intrusion and erosion.

Odisha

The state of Odisha has its fair share of cyclones, storm surges, floods, drought, heat, and coastal erosion. Its long coastline is cyclone-prone, and they are exposed to substantial risk. However, the state has considerably improved its disaster-management system.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh

These two states suffer drought, heat, intense rainfall, and forest and livelihood disruption. The rural and tribal communities of the two states are vulnerable to the vagaries of climate change as they are heavily dependent on rain-fed agriculture and forests. Their problems are complicated as the two states have acute poverty and also face high poverty and infrastructure deficits, which increase vulnerability.

The states are prone to hazards arising from climate change.

Floods:

Assam is devastated by floods almost every year. According to the IMD’s Climate Hazards and Vulnerability Atlas, 23 districts of the state are in the high-to-very-high vulnerability category. Other vulnerable states are:

Bihar: It receives monsoon floods when the Ganges, Koshi and Gandak are swollen due to excessive rains.

West Bengal: The Ganges-Brahmaputra and the Sundarbans delta get inundated almost every year.

Uttar Pradesh: Rivers originating from the Himalayas wreak havoc in the highly populated plains.

Himalayan States: Almost all of the Himalayan states, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand suffer from cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods.

Cyclone:

Cyclones batter these states almost every year:

Kerala

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal

Odisha

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Heatwaves:

A recent study has shown that 417 out of 734 districts, with about 76% of India’s population, suffer extreme heat. The most affected states are:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Delhi

Maharashtra

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Punjab and Haryana

Drought:

The IMD has found Madhya Pradesh, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, as the most vulnerable states to drought. Other states include:

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand

Odisha

However, the Himalayan states are most prone to natural disasters due to climate change and global warming. They suffer the following problems: