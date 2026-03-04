FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability

As Nepal goes to polls, will it be a referendum on corruption, misgovernance and political stability or decision on the counter-revolution in the disguise of Gen-Z movement?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability
Nepal General Elections 2026. (Representative Image)
In what may be seen as an attempt to reform the system and bring about the much-needed political change, Nepal will go to the polls on Thursday, March 5. Held six months after the Gen-Z movement exposed corruption, mis-governance, and nepotism in the Himalayan state, the General Election is seen as a referendum on the country's future. It will be the first election since September 2025, when the nation was jolted by an uprising, in which at least 77 people were killed. 

Gen-Z Movement

In what was seen as a counter-revolution, the Gen-Z-led protest turned violent on the petty issue of a ban on social media platforms, which refused to accept the government orders. The parliament was attacked, and the houses of the prime minister, former prime ministers, many federal ministers, and offices of government agencies were ransacked. A general election held under these circumstances is likely to spring many surprises. 

(Gen-Z protest in September 2025)

More than 19 million voters in the nation of 30 million people will use their franchise to elect 275 members of parliament's lower house- the House of Representatives or the Pratinidhi Sabha. The people will elect 165 members on the basis of First Past The Post, meaning the candidate getting the maximum number of votes will be declared elected. Besides, they will also elect 110 members on the basis of Proportionate Representation. Seats will be allotted to parties on the proportion of the votes they poll. The candidates will be given two ballot papers for separate systems of voting. The party getting 138 seats will be invited to form the government. If no party gets as many seats, the party with the highest number of seats will be asked to form the government. 

Nepali Congress, CPN (UML), CPN (MC)

The politics of Nepal since the abolition of monarchy has been dominated by the Nepali Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal United Marxist Leninist (CPN UML), and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre). While the Nepali Congress espouses democratic socialism, the CPN (UML) and the CPN (MC) follow the principle of People's Multi-party Democracy. The two major communist parties and many other smaller communist parties follow the policies of Marxism-Leninism and Scientific Socialism. CPN(UML)-led government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, supported by the Nepali Congress, was in power when the Gen-Z-led movement shocked the world by the nation-wide movement.

However, a new political player, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has emerged as the party with deep roots. Founded months before the 2022 elections, the party soon became popular as it questioned the parties in power over the issues of corruption, misgovernance, and nepotism. However, millennial rapper and former Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah is considered the most popular leader in the country at present. He joined the RSP recently. It was seen as a tactical move for both. While the RSP got a popular face and a charismatic leader, Belen, as he is called, got the support of a party that has deep roots among the masses. 

Referendum on Gen-Z Movement?

The Himalayan country has witnessed many political upheavals in the last two decades. After the monarchy was abolished in 2008, the Communist Party of Nepal faction controlled by the former rebels took power. However, they failed to provide the political stability that the country needed. Since then, there have been 15 changes in government, and the power has circulated among the CPN (UML), CPN (MC), and the  Nepali Congress. These parties lost the confidence of the masses so much that the leaders of these parties were attacked during the Gen-Z movement of September 2025. The Thursday elections will be held under these conditions. It will decide the fate of the country and these parties. 

 

 

