Nepal Election 2026: From rapper to revolutionary? Rise and rise of Balendra Shah, how did he strike chord of masses wanting change

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, or 'Balen,' as he is called lovingly, touched the chord of the people who were frustrated at years of misgovernance, corruption, and nepotism. The emerging results of the Nepal election 2026 can be summed up in these words. Explained here.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in 108 out of 165 constituencies, for which the elections were held in Nepal, at the time of writing this article. Clearly, it is soaring to a landslide victory in the general elections held six months after the Gen Z movement. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress is leading at 12 seats, while the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist Leninist) are ahead at 9 and 10 seats, respectively. The most shocking feature of the election trend is the wide gap between the votes received by the RSP and the three major parties in the previous parliament. This also explains the politics of Nepal. It indicates a kind of counter-revolution.

Nepal Election 2026 Decoded

Analysts believe that while the recent trend in favor of the RSP is not unexpected, its magnitude is significant. The emerging election results also break the perception that it would be difficult for a single party to win a clear majority in the political system adopted by Nepal. It is believed that with the current proportional representation system and the split of votes between three or four parties, the RSP got an opportunity to break the traditional voting patterns.

(Balendra Shah hits campaign trail.)

Analysts believe the results also show how the general masses in Nepal were frustrated over the corruption, misgovernance, and nepotism prevalent in the Himalayan state. When the anger of the people was channelized through the charismatic leadership of the rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah, the voters did not look back. The rap songs of "Balen," as he is called, represent the people's anger and aspirations and provide them with a way to release their frustration.

Why is Balendra Shah so popular?

It can be gauged by the reaction of Balendra Shah's supporters, who screamed out lyrics to an AI-generated campaign song. It can be translated as "Time's up, Fake leaders, Game Over. We'll ring the bell on 5 March." It was a warning written on the walls, which most of the old parties and their leaders failed to comprehend. The streets of major cities, including Kathmandu, Pokhra, Biratnagar, and Dharan, were flooded with the giant banners of the political newcomer wearing his trademark black sunglasses.

(Rapper-turned-politician is poised to become PM of Nepal.)

The rapper touched the chord of the young generation, particularly the first-time voters, who number more than 915,000. Balendra Shah has become a symbol of the people's anger, and his message on the economy can win over voters of all generations. In a country with an ever-increasing army of jobless youths, some of whom somehow find jobs abroad while most of them are not so lucky, Balen's assurance of job creation became a key message for his campaign. According to the World Bank, youth unemployment in Nepal stands at 20.6%, among the highest in South Asia, and his message gave a ray of hope to the people.

Balen strikes chord

Though the election results are now coming, the people's frustration spilled out on the roads in September 2025. What began as protests sparked by a social media ban, the movement turned into days of anti-corruption protests and anger at the lack of opportunities for young people in Nepal. Seventy-seven people were killed in the Gen-Z revolt, which made the rapper an icon.

(Nepal goes to the ballots.)

As the election results have now established, a newcomer like Balendra Shah has vanquished a veteran heavyweight like KP Sharma Oli, the deposed prime minister. It is nothing but a seismic moment for Nepal's politics. The Himalayan nation has suffered political instability since 2008, when the monarchy was overthrown. The election result reflects people's hopes, and it would certainly bring to an end the shuffling of familiar faces in power. At the same time, the bargaining between the competing forces of an entrenched political elite would come to an end. It will also bring the first government or coalition without a communist party in many years. So, is it a kind of counter-revolution? Though the monarchy would never be allowed to return, the elimination of the communists from power indicates the realigning of forces to bring counter-revolution.