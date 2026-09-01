Is Nepal disaster warning for India? These 8 Himalayan states face risks from melting glaciers, cloudbursts, China's upstream dams

The devastating Tibet-Nepal floods have become an awakening call for India, with eight states sitting on the Himalayas or in its downstream areas. What should it do, and what lessons should it learn from the catastrophe?

More than 900 people have been killed so far in the Tibet-Nepal floods. (Image: UN)

The catastrophic Tibet-Nepal food crisis has set the alarm bells ringing in India. As the Himalaya is becoming uninhabitable quickly, the devastating deluge has sent strong signals to India. India is equally vulnerable and exposed to melting glaciers, intense cloudbursts, unstable mountain slopes, expanding hydropower projects, infrastructure construction and upstream dams being constructed in Tibet. Scientists warn that no single factor can explain the disaster fully, but these factors may hit India anytime, similar to the way these have brought mayhem in the neighbouring country.

Himalayan states at risk

Eight states are located in the Himalayas or downstream regions or their hinterland; they are exposed to the vagaries of the mountains. These are:

Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Arunachal Pradesh Sikkim Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand Assam West Bengal

(Himalayan glacier.)

Himalayan glaciers

Each of these states is experiencing flash floods, extreme rainfall, and landslides. All of them are situated close to the Third Pole, as the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region is called because it has the largest ice deposits after the Antarctic and the Arctic. Ecologists and geologists have found the following patterns that may upset the entire region:

The Himalayas contain more than 60,000 glaciers; they are melting rapidly and shrinking.

They are forming glacial lakes; these lakes are expanding, exposing the area to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). Scientists suspect a GLOF combined with a rock-ice avalanche, extreme rainfall and river blockage caused the Nepal floods.

Climate change is raising temperatures, causing global warming. Consequently, the permafrost is thawing, making the mountain slopes lose their grip on the rocks.

The Himalaya is still young, experiencing seismic movements as the Asian plates continue to collide with the Eurasian plate.

Most of the above-mentioned states are getting more cloudbursts instead of regular and normal rain. However, the cloudbursts do not come alone; they bring extreme rainfall and debris along with them, causing devastation to the area of impact as well as the downstream regions.

(Flood brought massive devastation to areas surrounding Kedarnath Temple)

India flash floods

India has experienced similar catastrophes. In recent years, it has experienced the following tragedies:

Kedarnath Flood: An estimated 5,700 people were presumed dead after a Glacier Lake Outburst Flood hit Kedarnath in June 2013.

Chamoli Disaster: A large rock and ice avalanche from Ronti Peak hit the Rishiganga River, the Dhauliganga River, and the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand in February 2021.

Sikkim Flood: Heavy rains on October 4, 2023, forced the glacial South Lhonak lake in Sikkim to breach its banks. It caused a glacial lake outburst flood, killing around 1,000 people.

Himachal Pradesh Flood: Continuous and heavy rainfall in 2023 caused severe floods in the Beas, Ravi, and Satluj rivers in Punjab and the Chandrabhaga (Chenab) river in Himachal Pradesh.

(Tibet-Nepal floods brought wide-ranging devastation.)

As the Himalayas are home to 60,000 glaciers, there are hundreds of glacial lakes that are turning into ticking time bombs. These wreak havoc because they cause

Earthquakes due to the seismic movement they create when they crash.

Avalanches, as any breach of glacial lakes may trigger devastation.

Glacial lakes may cause ice falls and rockfalls.

Lessons India should take