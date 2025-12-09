FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

Nehru strongly defended 'Vande Mataram': Reveals 1937 letter to Ali Sardar Jafri, see what he said

Newly highlighted 1937 letter shows Nehru strongly defended ‘Vande Mataram’, calling it harmless and symbolic of the freedom struggle, even as he rejected it as a national anthem. PM Modi recently revived the debate in Parliament.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

Nehru strongly defended 'Vande Mataram': Reveals 1937 letter to Ali Sardar Jafri, see what he said
Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Writer, Anandamath (File Image)
Contrary to what has been spread by a section of the mainstream media, social media, and the political parties, Jawaharlal Nehru strongly defended Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's song "Vande Mataram."  In a letter written to Ali Sardar Jafri on September 1, 1937, the then Congress president not only profusely praised the poem, but he also denied that "the song’s words are actually about worshipping a goddess" and said that its "interpretation is wrong." Nehru wrote to Jafari, " I do not think anyone believes the song’s words are actually about worshipping a goddess. That interpretation is wrong."

'Vande Mataram' Controversy

It was Nehru who defended the poem and also said that he was not bothered about what the original author of the book may have meant. 
He wrote, "We also do not bother about what the original author of the book may have meant because the general public does not think about it in that way."

Nehru on 'Vande Mataram'

Defending the composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Nehru said that the words of the song are harmless and no one should object to their meaning. He wrote to Ali Sardar Jafri, "I believe the song and its words are harmless, and no one should object to their meaning." Praising the song he also explains how the song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee inspired the people to fight against the British rulers. However, he did not support the idea of making it the national anthem. He wrote, "But I also believe that it is not suitable to be India’s national anthem. The song contains many difficult words that ordinary people do not understand, and some of its ideas do not match modern ideas of nationalism."

Ali Sardar Jafri Nehru letter


Here is the full content of the letter:


To Ali Sardar Jafri

Allahabad
September 1, 1937

Dear Sir,

I received your undated letter. I haven’t followed the debate in The Statesman about Bande Mataram very closely.

The Congress has never officially chosen any song as India’s national anthem. But in practice, Bande Mataram is often sung at national gatherings along with other songs. The reason is that about 30 years ago, singing this song was treated as a crime by the British, and it became a symbol of resistance to British rule. Many people suffered punishment for singing it, and therefore it became associated with India’s fight for freedom. Because of this, it became a symbol of Indian nationalism.

I do not think anyone believes the song’s words are actually about worshipping a goddess. That interpretation is wrong. We also do not bother about what the original author of the book may have meant because the general public does not think about it in that way.

I believe the song and its words are harmless, and no one should object to their meaning. But I also believe that it is not suitable to be India’s national anthem. The song contains many difficult words that ordinary people do not understand, and some of its ideas do not match modern ideas of nationalism.

Modi Slams Nehru on Vande Mataram

However, participating in the debate over 'Vande Mataram' in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the then Congress president and accused him of beginning the politics of appeasement by removing the paragraphs that Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to be deleted from the national song. Modi said in parliament, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wrote a letter to Subhash Chandra Bose after Jinnah’s opposition to Vande Mataram, stating that he had read the background of Vande Mataram and thought it might provoke and irritate Muslims. 

He added that they would examine the use of Vande Mataram, and that too in Bankim Chandra’s Bengal." PM Modi also said, "The Muslim League (pre-Independence), led by Mohammed Ali Jinnah, in 1937, carried out a drive against Vande Mataram. But the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru, rather than opposing them, started probing Vande Mataram instead."

