Neha Bora with Rahul Gandhi: Is AISA leader set to become another Kanhaiya Kumar?

AISA leader Neha Bora rose to national prominence during the Cockroach Janta Party's protests. However, she also stole the limelight of the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court. What next? Explained here.

All eyes were set on Neha Bora as she rubbed shoulders with Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in their march from Barakhambha Road to the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, 2026. The General Secretary of the ultra-left students' organisation, the All India Students Association (AISA), participated in the march organised by the centrist Congress Party. Traditionally, left organisations have opposed the Congress and its policies, particularly economic and political decisions. However, the ultra-right and Hindutva forces like the BJP and the RSS have forced them to come to a common platform and join hands.

AISA's Neha Bora with Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi set the ball rolling by attending the protest organised by the AISA and publicly praising Neha Bora, hugging her along with her comrades. When the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organised a sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in July, demanding the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the 29-year-old AISA leader joined it. She sat on the hunger strike along with Sonam Wangchuk and remained there for 23 days before the police took her up and force-fed. Neha emerged as a national figure, hit the headlines, and became a sort of national crush for the young generation. The hitherto unknown left-wing student leader, remaining limited to college and university politics, hit the national stage with her vociferous demand for the resignation of Pradhan and a change in the examination system. The HRD minister resigned ultimately.

VIDEO | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AISA president Neha Bora lead a 'March for Democracy' to the Supreme Court, joined by Opposition leaders and hundreds of supporters. Source: Third party https://t.co/n1SoDnqgQt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026

The AISA generally keeps itself limited to the issues related to the education system and the problems faced by students. However, Neha shifted her focus after being successful in forcing the minister to quit. After the CJP demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar quit, Neha Bora lapped up the opportunity and joined the movement. Though it was not a student-specific issue, the AISA leader backed it and joined hands with them.

Neha Bora shines at INDIA bloc's march

When the opposition bloc of INDIA raked up the issue and came out on the street, Neha Bora joined their march from Barakhambha Road to the Supreme Court. As she joined the Congress bandwagon, Rahul Gandhi lapped up the opportunity, put his hand on her shoulder at times, and marched with her along with his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Neha was given so much importance that she was put in the first row with the Gandhis, while many senior Congress leaders followed her. Congress workers, Youth Congress members and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members were relegated to the rows behind Neha.

Dilli Haat is Jantar Mantar today! Go Gyanesh Go! https://t.co/1yKGKaMW7G — AISA (@aisa_official_) October 10, 2026

As thousands marched to the Supreme Court, Neha Bora stole the show, with the media focusing on her and covering her prominently. At the end of the day, the AISA leader emerged as the most talked-about person and the most important personality of the protest march.

Will she join Congress?

Will Neha Bora become another Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU Students' Union President and leader of the left-wing student union All India Student Federation (AISF)? After contesting BJP stalwart Giriraj Singh from Begusarai in Bihar on the CPI ticket, Kanhaiya quit the party and the AISF to join the Congress. He is considered one of the close confidantes of Rahul Gandhi.

Despite all your barricades and brutality, we will not stop! More and more Jantar Mantars will bloom until Gyanesh Kumar is sent to jail! https://t.co/jQ2zYR1J8T — AISA (@aisa_official_) October 11, 2026

Congress stalwart and four-time MP Shashi Tharoor heaped praise on Neha Bora. He explained that the CJP and the Congress were not rivals on the issue of the demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He said, "Neha Bora, who was a star of the CJP protest, was with us today. She was on the same bus as the President of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi. I met her. She sweetly took a selfie with me. I mean, she's a terrific girl. And I'm very, very pleased that she was with us." He added, "She certainly got an enormous amount of attention, didn't she? Rightly so, for the courage she displayed and the commitment to her principles that she displayed. That's all I'm applauding."

Neha Bora may not join the Congress. She may focus on the AISA, and the CPI (ML) Liberation may offer her better opportunities. However, she has shone and emerged as the most sought-after face in the mundane world of politics.